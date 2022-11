Peacock is helping you spread your wings and soar straight into some major savings through the rest of this year and right into 2023 with their fabulous Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. From now until Nov. 28, new subscribers can use the code “SAVEBIG” to pay just $0.99 a month for an entire year of everything Peacock has to offer. Considering that the original price is $4.99 per month, the platform is offering you a truly unbeatable deal that will save you $48 on your first 12 months of Peacock, all while giving you unparalleled access to outstanding originals and...

16 MINUTES AGO