Topeka, KS

KMAN’s Mitch Fortner joins K-Nation in-studio

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News

 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Mitch Fortner, KMAN radio sports director and K-State football PA announcer, joined the 27 Sports team in studio for Sunday night’s episode of K-Nation.

Fortner talked about all-thing K-State football, including what he’s seen at the quarterback position for the Wildcats.

“Things are clicking, right, with Will Howard at quarterback,” Fortner said. “He’s the hot-hand right now. With Adrian Martinez hurt, this is his chance to show off.”

With high-scoring first halves in two of the last three weeks, Fortner pointed out how strong the Wildcat defense has been out of halftime.

“Joe Klanderman, defensive coordinator for K-State, has done an amazing job at making those adjustments into the second half,” Fortner said. “We’ve seen K-State, against West Virginia and against Texas, play much better in the second half.”

Fortner previewed Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown, saying that if the K-State offense does what it’s supposed to, the Wildcats should have a good performance.

“KU’s defense, I feel like this is a defense Will Howard can throw against,” Fortner said. “He’s done so well against teams in the bottom half of the Big 12 in passing. If K-State can attack that and attack the weaknesses of KU, it should be a win for K-State.”

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.

KSNT News

KSNT News

