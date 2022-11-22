ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday in NEPA. Explosion Investigation. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Church gives...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner

RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old. “You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.
RED LION, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley

Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments

A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Food banks across the region see an increased demand for food assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local food banks say the need for food assistance is almost as high as it had been in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. “We are seeing about 20% increase from where we were this time last year, so it’s been flowing these past few years, in the midst of the pandemic, but right now it’s starting to creep back up again," said Amy Hill, the director of community engagement & advocacy at the Central Pa. Food Bank.
YORK COUNTY, PA
etownian.com

Outdoor Activity: The Wolf Sanctuary of PA

The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is celebrating their 40th year anniversary this month. The Wolf Sanctuary has spent the past 40 years dedicated to the conservation of wolves and debunking the misconceptions regarding wolves. The Wolf Sanctuary was officially founded by Bill and Barbara Darlington in 1980 after the change...
LITITZ, PA
FOX 43

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster prepare for Black Friday shoppers

LANCASTER, Pa. — The parking lot of Tanger Outlets in Lancaster sits quiet and empty on Thanksgiving Day. Soon, however, thousands of people will flood in to kick off Black Friday. “When everyone is doing their gifting needs, that’s when we historically see lots of long lines," said Monica...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Weather Rewind: Thanksgiving style!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind. In the spirit of the holiday weekend, FOX43 meteorologist Andrea Michaels is bringing a Thanksgiving twist to the table. We’re looking way back in the record books for this Weather Rewind to some of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy