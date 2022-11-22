Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Manheim Twp. first responders compete in first annual Turkey Bowl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can’t have Thanksgiving without a little football. Manheim Township Fire Rescue (MTFR) and the Manheim Township Police Department (MTPD) took to the gridiron for the first annual Turkey Bowl for Toys for Tots and food drive. “We said, 'hey, let's get together, bring...
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Shoppers see what’s in store during Black Friday …. Shoppers see what's in store during Black Friday in NEPA. Explosion Investigation. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Peckville Christmas House shining bright. Church gives...
Two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders to play friendly flag football game for good cause
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bragging rights are on the line for two groups of Lancaster County emergency responders in a flag football game for a good cause. Members of the Manheim Township Fire Rescue will take on members of the Manheim Township Police Department in a Thanksgiving day flag football game.
Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner
RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old. “You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.
‘It’s time for us to retire’: Town staple to close next year after decades in business
A store that has been a town staple in Hummelstown for nearly five decades plans to close. Rhoads Hallmark & Gift Shop at 17 W. Main St. will close on Jan. 31. Co-owner Dave Lutz, 85, confirmed the store will close. “It’s time for us to retire,” he said....
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
abc27.com
Harrisburg burger restaurant celebrates 40 years of business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular burger spots in the Midstate is celebrating its 40th birthday today. The Jackson House, in its historic building just steps from the Pennsylvania capitol, turned 40 years old on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Dave Kegris, the owner of the Jackson...
PennLive.com
136-year-old building that housed Harrisburg fashion boutique for decades transformed into apartments
A 136-year-old building in Harrisburg has been transformed into three two-bedroom apartments. The Plum Apartments are located at 213 Locust St. Harristown Enterprises, the owner of Strawberry Square, is the developer of the project along with partner, Don Mowery. Harristown’s in-house construction team, Harrisburg Property Services, renovated the 3,300-square-foot Victorian era structure. The renovations are scheduled for completion in the next week or two.
What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
Food banks across the region see an increased demand for food assistance
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Local food banks say the need for food assistance is almost as high as it had been in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. “We are seeing about 20% increase from where we were this time last year, so it’s been flowing these past few years, in the midst of the pandemic, but right now it’s starting to creep back up again," said Amy Hill, the director of community engagement & advocacy at the Central Pa. Food Bank.
etownian.com
Outdoor Activity: The Wolf Sanctuary of PA
The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is celebrating their 40th year anniversary this month. The Wolf Sanctuary has spent the past 40 years dedicated to the conservation of wolves and debunking the misconceptions regarding wolves. The Wolf Sanctuary was officially founded by Bill and Barbara Darlington in 1980 after the change...
Thanksgiving Eve in Harrisburg: Photos from one of the busiest bar days of the year
Is Thanksgiving Eve the busiest bar night of the year in Harrisburg?. While it’s true many come home for family and friend festivities on Thanksgiving day the bars in downtown Harrisburg were getting crowded by 10 p.m. despite cold temperatures. Traditionally the night before Thanksgiving is a busy time...
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County, Pa. plans to cut local library funding
One councilman opposed a women’s health class “because it was related to sexual matters.”. A borough in northern Lancaster County says it will no longer fund the local public library, citing its financial needs and concerns over whether the library aligns with the town’s “conservative values.”
Pa. chef injured in horrific car accident: ‘None of this has me in a place of despair’
Driving home late one night in June, Keith M. Taylor encountered a car on the Pennsylvania Turnpike barreling toward him in the wrong direction. He had no time to prepare for what happened next. As a car in front of Taylor’s swerved to avoid a head-on collision, the wrong-way driver...
anash.org
Wedding: Geisinsky – Pewzner
The wedding of Moshe Aaron Geisinsky of Long Beach, CA, and Masha Pewzner of Harrisburg, PA took place Tuesday night at Oholei Torah Ballroom.
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster prepare for Black Friday shoppers
LANCASTER, Pa. — The parking lot of Tanger Outlets in Lancaster sits quiet and empty on Thanksgiving Day. Soon, however, thousands of people will flood in to kick off Black Friday. “When everyone is doing their gifting needs, that’s when we historically see lots of long lines," said Monica...
Families hit the road on busiest travel day of the year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — From the tracks to the highways, more than 54 million Americans are traveling this Thanksgiving, according to AAA. Nearly two million of them are hitting the road in Pennsylvania alone. "The last few months at work have been very hectic and getting a lot of...
Weather Rewind: Thanksgiving style!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind. In the spirit of the holiday weekend, FOX43 meteorologist Andrea Michaels is bringing a Thanksgiving twist to the table. We’re looking way back in the record books for this Weather Rewind to some of the...
USPS says it is ready to meet demand ahead of busy holiday shopping season
YORK, Pa. — Officials with the United States Postal Service (USPS) say they are already seeing a high demand for package deliveries as they kick off Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Right now, is where we really start to ramp up with the influx of people ordering online, especially...
