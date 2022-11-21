ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

wspa.com

Man arrested for drug trafficking in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after a joint investigation. Investigators found over four pounds of methamphetamine, multiple weapons, and cash. Deputies said an investigation has led to Maurice Horton being arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine. The investigation involved...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Saluda county coroner rules weekend shooting a homicide

Saluda, SC (WOLO) — A shooting that Saluda County authorities tell us was reported over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a pond in the Monetta area of the county where they discovered a body. The Saluda County Coroner says the victim identified as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus was murdered and after performing an autopsy on the remains Tuesday, determined that cause of death was from a gunshot wounds.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man arrested after deputies find 4 pounds of meth

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested following an investigation that led to the discovery of four pounds of meth, cash and several weapons. Deputies said the Sheriff’s Office worked along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the South Carolina...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SLED: Retired SC Highway Patrol trooper faces charges for 2011 incident

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State investigators say they have arrested a retired South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper. David Eugene McAlhany, 59, of Greer was charged with misconduct in office, common law misconduct in office and petit larceny, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. According to affidavits, McAlhany...
GREER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED agents arrest retired SC Highway Patrol trooper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has announced the arrest of 59 year-old David Eugene McAlhany of Greer, SC. Agents say the suspect is charged with Misconduct in Office, Common Law Misconduct in Office and Petit Larceny. SLED was asked to investigate McAlhany by the...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Walhalla man killed in crash, coroner says

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Walhalla man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to Coroner Karl Addis with Oconee County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle collision happened around 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. His name...
WALHALLA, SC
WRDW-TV

Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying

SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

No new details in arrest of PCHS teacher

POLK COUNTY – On Tuesday, November 15, Polk County High School business education teacher John Brian Taylor was arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a student, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. As of press time, there are no new details related to the ongoing investigation. A...

