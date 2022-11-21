ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa sacks Colt McCoy to end first half vs. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa is continuing to build his résumé as an elite defender in the NFL.

The Pro Bowler made a statement for the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night when he sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy to end the first half. The play sent the teams into the locker rooms at Estadio Azteca with the 49ers up 17-10.

McCoy started in place of Kyler Murray, who sat out his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Bosa now has 10.5 sacks in nine games this season, which places him second in the league despite missing Week 9 with a groin injury. He leads the NFL with 26 sacks between the 2021 season and this year.

His brother, Joey, is on injured reserve for the Los Angeles Chargers . Nick had four tackles and one sack as the 49ers beat the Chargers, 31-14, in Week 10.

