Angela Michelle Andrews
2d ago
the problem is that most of the people on section 8 have been given nice housing and they destroy people's properties...their children are disrespectful and they steal..... they leave homes trashed .....
3
Eggman
3d ago
House these scrubs right next to our counsel members and state officials
8
Comments / 9