Atlanta, GA

Angela Michelle Andrews
2d ago

the problem is that most of the people on section 8 have been given nice housing and they destroy people's properties...their children are disrespectful and they steal..... they leave homes trashed .....

Eggman
3d ago

House these scrubs right next to our counsel members and state officials

atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers

Atlanta City Council Approves Legislation Calling on City-Supported Developers to Take Housing Vouchers. ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council approved legislation Monday calling on City-supported developers to accept applicants participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program in order to increase affordable housing options in Atlanta (22-R-4617). The resolution requests a provision be included in the funding agreement for any residential housing development receiving financial incentives from the City of Atlanta to allow vouchers as a source of income unless the project otherwise received subsidies from Atlanta Housing. The legislation also requests that Invest Atlanta, Atlanta BeltLine Inc., the Fulton County Development Authority, and MARTA adopt similar provisions.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Metro-Atlanta residents need more than 50% more annual income than they did this time last year to afford a home, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin. The study says the annual income required to afford a median-price home in October 2022 in metro Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sources: Forest Park PD chief out

Two reliable sources with connections to law enforcement tell The Clayton Crescent that Forest Park Police Chief Nathaniel Clark has resigned. One source said that Clark had been “forced out,” but did not have further details as of press time. City officials have not returned requests for comment....
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncountyga.gov

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) In Person Event

Clayton Residents to Receive Application Assistance Onsite. (Clayton County, GA)- Clayton County residents impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19), can apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. Representatives from Melanated Pearl Corporation, Clayton County Community Service Authority, Project Real Life, and Georgia Micro Enterprise Network (GMEN) will help residents’ complete applications and upload the required documents onsite.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta finalizes agreement for City Detention Center to house Fulton County inmates

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has finalized an agreement to house Fulton County Jail inmates at the old Atlanta City Detention Center, the mayor's office said Monday. The agreement was approved by the Atlanta City Council in August. The city council at that time said the parameters of the agreement included Atlanta receiving $50 a day per inmate from Fulton County, for the detainee population not to exceed 700 and for the agreement to last for a term of four years with no option to renew.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta local news

