KOKI FOX 23
Jenks student ornaments to be on display as part of 2022 National Christmas Tree
JENKS, Okla. — Ornaments designed by students at Jenks Middle School will decorate the Oklahoma tree on the grounds of the White House as part of the 2022 National Christmas Tree experience, the school district announced in a social media post. Jenks Middle School was selected by the National...
KOKI FOX 23
Chimney fire spreads to attic in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A home in Wagoner County was damaged following a chimney fire Saturday night. Oak Grove Fire Department received a call for a possible house fire just before 11:00 p.m. near E. 21st St. and S. 289th East Ave. Firefighters saw heavy white smoke coming from the attic area when they arrived, according to an Oak Grove fire social media post.
KOKI FOX 23
USA BMX Grand Nationals wrap up in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of BMX riders jumped and rode their way into national titles at the BMX Grand Nationals this weekend. John David with USA BMX said the Grand Nationals are a culmination of a year’s worth of competing. “Everything is about getting here to the Grand...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Holly Trolley shortens its run to Black Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Holly Trolley brought the Christmas spirit and Christmas music to Friday’s bargain shoppers who wanted a unique experience. Vickie Umfleet has been riding the Trolley for the last four Christmas seasons. “I like being able to ride around and see everybody with their...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
KOKI FOX 23
Christmas lights turned on at Route 66 Village
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Route 66 Village held their annual ‘Lights On’ event, lighting up the area with Christmas lights. Route 66 Village, located near Southwest Boulevard and S. Yukon Ave., held their annual Christmas lights event. The event featured Christmas lights, Christmas music, holiday treats and a visit from Santa Claus.
KOKI FOX 23
Stock up on your FC Tulsa gear this Cyber Monday
TULSA, Okla. — Looking to save big on some Cyber Monday shopping before the holidays? FC Tulsa is having a flash sale on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can use the code “FCTULSA25″ and get 25% off their purchase on Monday. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
KOKI FOX 23
Human Society of Tulsa offers Black Friday adoption deal
TULSA, Okla. — On Friday, people filled the Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) as they kicked off their Black Friday event with $50 adoptions. Adoption center manager Rachel Ward said all pets leave the shelter spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. “Everyone’s ready to walk out the door today,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
KOKI FOX 23
Green Country businesses on display for Small Business Saturday
TULSA, Okla. — Over 100 small local businesses in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Jenks, and Bixby will be on display for the very first Shop Small Tulsa community event on Small Business Saturday. Shoppers throughout the metropolitan area can pick up a passport at any of the participating locations and will receive one sticker for each purchase they make on November 26.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD reminds people to not store guns in cars, shares gun storage tips
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is sharing gun storage tips as well as reminding people not to store guns in their cars. In a social media post, TPD said Tulsans reported about 40 guns a month were stolen from their cars. Half of those thefts were from someone breaking into the car by force and the other half occurred while the car was unlocked.
KOKI FOX 23
Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in Tulsa area
TUSLA, Okla. — About two dozen family members waited anxiously, some with balloons and flowers, for their relatives, who were escaping the war in Ukraine, to arrive in Tulsa on Thursday morning. Stanislav Volosyuk, his wife Oksana, his two children, Mikhail and Marta, and his brother Ivan met their...
KOKI FOX 23
Four arrested after Tulsa Police find stolen U-Haul pickup truck
TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul pickup truck lead to police arresting four people on Friday night, according to the Tulsa Police Department. In a media release, police said they found a stolen U-Haul pickup truck in the parking of Clarion Motel near 31st and Memorial on Nov. 25, around 8:00 p.m.
KOKI FOX 23
Tally’s Good Food Cafe gives free dinners on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — Every Thanksgiving, for the past 35 years, Tally’s Good Food Cafe has fed free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stops by their midtown restaurant. The owner of Tally’s, Tally Alame, said Thanksgiving is his favorite day of the year because it’s about being thankful for what we have and sharing it with others.
KOKI FOX 23
Kendall Whittier Small Business Saturday deals
TULSA, Okla. — Kendall Whittier is hosting several events to celebrate Small Business Saturday. With “micro-events” in three different areas of Kendall Whittier, shoppers will want to stay in Kendall Whittier all day long. From a shoppers’ breakfast – and free swag bags – in the morning to a kids-focused afternoon all the way through happy hour at some of Tulsa’s best breweries.
KOKI FOX 23
Local businesses open pop-up shops in downtown Tulsa
TUSLA, Okla. — A new program been launched to help small businesses and give a boost to downtown Tulsa. The program is part of the Downtown Days of Wonder campaign and the goal is to bring more people and stores downtown by having pop-up shops go into vacant property spaces.
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Man dies after being struck by vehicle loading another vehicle onto a wrecker
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man was struck and killed by a car while he was loading another car onto a wrecker in Wagoner County Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Robert Marshall, 76, of Redbird, Okla. was traveling southbound on US-69, a mile south of County...
KOKI FOX 23
Philip Montgomery out as TU football head coach
TULSA, Okla. –– Philip Montgomery’s time at TU is over. The University of Tulsa announced Sunday it’s parting ways with the long-time Golden Hurricane head football coach. In eight seasons, Montgomery had a 43-53 record for a .448 winning percentage. Tulsa finished the 2022 season with...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection with stabbing death in Glenpool
GLENPOOL — A Glenpool man was arrested Friday night after police say he stabbed another man. Richard Allen Harris, 27, was arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, according to jail records. Glenpool police said in a press release they responded to a stabbing call near 138th and South Elm...
