Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
The Game: Ohio State unveils hype video for rivalry matchup against "That Team Up North"
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are back at The Shoe on Saturday hosting "That Team Up North," ranked third in the country. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XII the gaXe. "Welcome to the biggest stage in all of college...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU-Michigan: Here's how to trash talk your friends from up north
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hanging with some Michigan friends or relatives this holiday weekend? We've got a cheat sheet for you if you're looking to start some trouble:. + Ohio State has won eight of the last nine meetings in the series, and 15 of the last 17. +...
myfox28columbus.com
The Game: Ohio State-Michigan by the numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan will face off Saturday in a meeting of college football giants. This year's meeting between the two undefeated teams is one of the most anticipated in recent memory with the winner punching their ticket to the Big Ten Championship and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
myfox28columbus.com
Behind the scenes planning for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Horseshoe is taking center stage this Saturday as the eyes of the football world will be on Columbus. And it's all hands on deck as a huge team helps put The Game together. One of the big meetings is the Football Operation meeting. Anyone...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
myfox28columbus.com
Governors Mike DeWine, Gretchen Whitmer place friendly wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have once again placed a friendly wager on Saturday's high-stakes matchup between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. Both teams are unbeaten heading into The Game and a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and likely the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, setting the stage for Saturday's high-stakes matchup with No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe. The Buckeyes have held the No. 2 spot in the rankings since they were first announced...
myfox28columbus.com
Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State captain Tommy Eichenberg named a finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been selected as one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund with each of the other three finalists getting $5,000 for their school.
myfox28columbus.com
COTA cheering on Ohio State with 'Beat Xichigan' message
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — All this week, COTA will be showing their Ohio State team spirit with a special message. More than 300 buses are now carrying a "Beat Xichigan" message leading up to The Game on Saturday. COTA has six transit lines that will serve Ohio State's campus...
myfox28columbus.com
Michigan St. hockey player accuses OSU player of using racial slurs, AD meeting with team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said he has met with the school's men's hockey team and will meet with them again after a player was accused of using racial slurs during a game against Michigan State. Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua said on...
myfox28columbus.com
7 Michigan State University players charged following stadium tunnel melee
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WEYI) — Multiple Michigan State University football players have been charged following a stadium tunnel incident in the Michigan State vs. Michigan game. Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office announced on that seven players were charged following the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident on October 29. The Prosecutor's Office...
myfox28columbus.com
WATCH: Before flight home for the holiday, OSU student plays piano at airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An ABC 6 crew spent the morning at the airport and a concert recital broke out!. Photographers Edwin Wilson and Cory Davis were gathering video of the long lines at John Glenn International Airport when they stumbled across William Harkins playing the piano near the ticketing counter.
myfox28columbus.com
Body found in Alum Creek in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene after a body was found in northeast Columbus on Thursday. Officers responded to the area of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard at 12:40 p.m. on a report of a body in Alum Creek. The body was found...
myfox28columbus.com
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead following a shooting on the west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened along South Roy Avenue just before 5 p.m., officers said. Police were called to the area after receiving a report about a shooting. A man was pronounced dead inside...
myfox28columbus.com
No titles, no registration: Car owners in Ohio file complaints against Carvana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many Ohio drivers say they were promised a stress-free car purchase from big-named vendor Carvana. Now, they say they're facing the most stressful time of their lives. Nearly 200 complaints have come into the state from drivers saying they're forced to drive their cars illegally....
myfox28columbus.com
Arnold Festival co-founder Jim Lorimer dies at 96
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Jim Lorimer, co-founder of the Arnold Festival, passed away on Thursday. He was 96. Arnold Schwarzenegger released a statement on Twitter, confirming Lorimer's death. Inspiring athletes from across the world, Schwarzenegger said Lorimer will live on through the millions of people he inspired. In 1989,...
myfox28columbus.com
Flying out of Columbus today? 'Arrive early,' expert says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The crowds arrived early Wednesday morning at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus. And that's exactly what TSA Federal Security Ohio Director Don Barker recommends to anyone flying during the holiday weekend. "No. 1 tip is arrive early," Barker said. "This is one of the...
myfox28columbus.com
Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio
Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
Comments / 0