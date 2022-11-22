Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic
The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Nick Foligno Doing More For Bruins With Same Ice Time As Last Season
Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno is averaging the same ice time as last season, yet his impact this year has been crucial for the B’s recent success. So far this season, “Uncle Nick” has four goals and 11 points across 20 games played. For more on Foligno,...
Check Out Bruins’ Winter Classic Jerseys For Fenway Park Showdown
We now know what the Bruins will look like when they ring in the new year at Fenway Park. The B’s on Friday officially unveiled their jerseys for the Jan. 2 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the home of the Red Sox. The Black and Gold unveiled the “unmistakably Boston” look Friday morning shortly before their Black Friday matinee at TD Garden.
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Stars Game Picks
The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are set to meet for the third time this season when they collide tonight from the American Airlines Center. Winnipeg Jets (+132) vs. Dallas Stars (-160) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) During the first two meetings of the season, the teams have split...
Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs
Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players. New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period
Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers
The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. All...
Ultimate Question Of The Week: Would You Rather Load Or Unload The Dishwasher?
One requires a lot more work than the other. NESN’s Adam Pellerin visited Guy Fieri’s Tequila Cocina in Boston, Mass. to ask Boston Bruins fans the Ultimate Question of the Week: Would you rather load or unload the dishwasher?. To hear what the fans had to say, check...
Jeremy Swayman Looks To ‘Move Forward’ After Loss Vs. Panthers
Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman struggled, as did the team overall, losing against the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday to snap their seven-game win streak. During Swayman’s previous showing, against the Chicago Blackhawks, both he and the Bruins were dominant. However, the Panthers gave the Bruins...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to end their brief Florida road trip on a high note when they take on the Panthers on Wednesday night. Boston has a chance to extend its win streak to eight games against a Florida team that has lost four of its last five and is looking to get back in the win column.
Matthew Tkachuk Leads Panthers Into Divisional Battle Vs. Bruins
Matthew Tkachuk has big shoes to fill. The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night as the Black and Gold look to keep up their winning ways. Tkachuk was acquired for Jonathan Huberdeau from the Calgary Flames and has fit in with his new team, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
Bruins Look To Make History On Home Ice Vs. Hurricanes
The last time the Bruins faced the Hurricanes, Carolina squeezed them out of the first round of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs. On Black Friday, Boston looks to write a different narrative as it attempts to make NHL history with 12 consecutive home wins. For more on the B’s opponent,...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Has Become Major Liability For Sportsbooks
Linus Ullmark has led the Boston Bruins to a historic start this season, and it has bookmakers nervous for what may come at season’s end. In the midst of Boston’s 17-3-0 start to the season, Ullmark has been leaned upon heavily to carry the Bruins in net. Jeremy Swayman, whom many thought Ullmark would split time with throughout the season, suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for a few games, which only gave the Swedish-born goaltender more time to establish himself as Boston’s top man in the crease.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s Penalty Struggles Proved Costly Vs. Panthers
While still remaining the best team in the NHL through their first 17 games of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins came face-to-face with one of their very few on-ice struggles, losing 5-2 versus the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The loss marks the end of Boston’s...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During During Bruins-Hurricanes To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey
The Bruins return home for a special Black Friday matinee matchup against the Hurricanes, and one skillful competitor can win big during the game. Boston continues its stretch of playing Florida opponents as the Black and Gold take on Carolina at TD Garden. Jim Montgomery’s squad remains one of the best in the NHL, and they hope to prove so against a stout Eastern Conference opponent.
Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game
Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
What Jayson Tatum Believes Is So ‘Impressive’ About Celtics’ Start
There’s a lot to like about the Celtics’ strong start to the season, but Jayson Tatum has his eyes on one specific aspect. Boston is off to a 14-4 start following their 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden. They’ve received contributions from all over the roster on their way to possessing the NBA’s top-rated offense, as well as its best record. That in itself is impressive, but doing it without a starter and key contributor from a year ago? That deserves to be acknowledged as well.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Questionable To Play Vs. Mavericks
With the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the matchup was pegged as two early-season MVP frontrunners in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic facing off against one another. But that storyline might be taken completely off the table since one MVP hopeful might not be suiting up...
