Linus Ullmark has led the Boston Bruins to a historic start this season, and it has bookmakers nervous for what may come at season’s end. In the midst of Boston’s 17-3-0 start to the season, Ullmark has been leaned upon heavily to carry the Bruins in net. Jeremy Swayman, whom many thought Ullmark would split time with throughout the season, suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for a few games, which only gave the Swedish-born goaltender more time to establish himself as Boston’s top man in the crease.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO