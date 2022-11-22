ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Provides Injury Update On Trent Frederic

The Boston Bruins notched an exhilarating win on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, one that came with a milestone achievement for captain Patrice Bergeron. But it wasn’t all good news for the Bruins as they stretched their winning streak to seven straight games. Bruins forward...
Check Out Bruins’ Winter Classic Jerseys For Fenway Park Showdown

We now know what the Bruins will look like when they ring in the new year at Fenway Park. The B’s on Friday officially unveiled their jerseys for the Jan. 2 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at the home of the Red Sox. The Black and Gold unveiled the “unmistakably Boston” look Friday morning shortly before their Black Friday matinee at TD Garden.
NHL Best Bets: Jets vs. Stars Game Picks

The Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars are set to meet for the third time this season when they collide tonight from the American Airlines Center. Winnipeg Jets (+132) vs. Dallas Stars (-160) Total: 6 (O -114, U -106) During the first two meetings of the season, the teams have split...
Devils Fans Throw Debris Onto Ice As Win Streak Snapped By Maple Leafs

Devils fans didn’t take their team’s loss too well as they threw beer and debris onto the ice toward Maple Leafs players. New Jersey’s 13-game win streak wasn’t extended Wednesday night as Toronto picked up the 2-1 win at Prudential Center. The win streak tied the longest in franchise history and made New Jersey one of the hottest teams in the NHL, along with the Boston Bruins. The frustration for Devils fans came from three disallowed goals. While anger is a normal reaction for a fan base, The Athletic’s Sean McIndoe noted the decisions to call back the goals were reasonable.
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Pulled Jeremy Swayman Early In Third Period

Jim Montgomery isn’t afraid to make some unconventional moves at points in Bruins games, and that rang true Wednesday night at FLA Live Arena. No, it wasn’t the five-forward power play, but rather Montgomery pulling Jeremy Swayman with 11:45 left in the third period and Boston down two goals to the Florida Panthers.
Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped After Loss Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins reached the end of their seven-game winning streak in frustrating fashion, falling against the Flordia Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. The Bruins fell to 17-3-0 on the season, while the Panthers improved to 10-8-2 and snapped their three-game losing streak. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. All...
Jeremy Swayman Looks To ‘Move Forward’ After Loss Vs. Panthers

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman struggled, as did the team overall, losing against the Florida Panthers, 5-2, at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday to snap their seven-game win streak. During Swayman’s previous showing, against the Chicago Blackhawks, both he and the Bruins were dominant. However, the Panthers gave the Bruins...
Matthew Tkachuk Leads Panthers Into Divisional Battle Vs. Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk has big shoes to fill. The Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday night as the Black and Gold look to keep up their winning ways. Tkachuk was acquired for Jonathan Huberdeau from the Calgary Flames and has fit in with his new team, recording eight goals and 17 assists in 17 games.
Bruins Look To Make History On Home Ice Vs. Hurricanes

The last time the Bruins faced the Hurricanes, Carolina squeezed them out of the first round of the 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs. On Black Friday, Boston looks to write a different narrative as it attempts to make NHL history with 12 consecutive home wins. For more on the B’s opponent,...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Has Become Major Liability For Sportsbooks

Linus Ullmark has led the Boston Bruins to a historic start this season, and it has bookmakers nervous for what may come at season’s end. In the midst of Boston’s 17-3-0 start to the season, Ullmark has been leaned upon heavily to carry the Bruins in net. Jeremy Swayman, whom many thought Ullmark would split time with throughout the season, suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for a few games, which only gave the Swedish-born goaltender more time to establish himself as Boston’s top man in the crease.
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During During Bruins-Hurricanes To Win Signed Taylor Hall Jersey

The Bruins return home for a special Black Friday matinee matchup against the Hurricanes, and one skillful competitor can win big during the game. Boston continues its stretch of playing Florida opponents as the Black and Gold take on Carolina at TD Garden. Jim Montgomery’s squad remains one of the best in the NHL, and they hope to prove so against a stout Eastern Conference opponent.
Jaylen Brown Drills Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game

Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Wednesday. Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep 3-pointer to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans, who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.
What Jayson Tatum Believes Is So ‘Impressive’ About Celtics’ Start

There’s a lot to like about the Celtics’ strong start to the season, but Jayson Tatum has his eyes on one specific aspect. Boston is off to a 14-4 start following their 125-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at TD Garden. They’ve received contributions from all over the roster on their way to possessing the NBA’s top-rated offense, as well as its best record. That in itself is impressive, but doing it without a starter and key contributor from a year ago? That deserves to be acknowledged as well.
Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Questionable To Play Vs. Mavericks

With the Dallas Mavericks visiting the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, the matchup was pegged as two early-season MVP frontrunners in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic facing off against one another. But that storyline might be taken completely off the table since one MVP hopeful might not be suiting up...
