5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
harlanenterprise.net
Rally for justice in LaDuke case held
People from Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, and Atlanta came to Nicholasville last weekend to join friends and family of Desman LaDuke, the 22-year-old Black man who was going through a mental health crisis and was shot and killed by NPD officer Joseph Horton. The Sunday, November 20 rally was the second...
fox56news.com
Eastland Parkway scene shuts down Lexington schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence Tuesday on Eastland Parkway led to a brief lockdown of area schools. Multiple officers used K-9s to canvas the area around 3 p.m. while a police helicopter circled above. Lexington police said they were searching for someone who ran away from officers and remains on the run as of Tuesday.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
WKYT 27
Lexington mother accused of abuse now facing murder charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington mother accused of child abuse is now facing a murder charge. Alashia Brown was first arrested Monday for a criminal abuse charge. Brown’s original arrest citation says her two-year-old son was taken to the hospital Sunday for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Police say the child passed away at the hospital on Wednesday.
fox56news.com
Lexington homicide detectives relying on Crime Stoppers for tips on record number of cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A record number of homicides in Lexington for 2022, and the count keeps rising. The additional cases are putting more strain on an already understaffed police department that works to give each investigation the attention it deserves. Homicide detectives are hoping Crime Stoppers’ initiative to pay $2500 for tips in unsolved 2022 murders brings in the information they need to close a case.
WTVQ
Georgetown PD, local brewery urge people to not drink and drive on ‘Blackout Wednesday’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The night before Thanksgiving is known to many as one of the biggest nights to go out to the bars. Some refer to it as ‘Blackout Wednesday’. It is mostly due to the fact that college kids and young adults living away from home come back to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with friends and family.
WTVQ
Catholic Action Center to offer Thanksgiving Day drive-thru
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center in Lexington will hold its 27th Annual Faith and Community Thanksgiving Day Meal as a drive-thru on Thursday, Nov. 24. The drive-thru is from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at 1055 Industry Road for the homeless and those in need.
fox56news.com
UK responds after racist assault, gives update on resources
Following a recent violent and racist assault at the University of Kentucky and students repeated calls for change — President Eli Capilouto gave an update on the university's ongoing diversity and inclusion efforts. UK responds after racist assault, gives update on …. Following a recent violent and racist assault...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
WKYT 27
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University student and resident assistant is facing serious charges. The Richmond Register reports that 21-year-old Thomas Haroules has been charged with rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times between October 2021 and February 2022. The Register reports that the...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
WKYT 27
Black Friday hours for major stores in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lot of stores were closed for Thanksgiving this year, but many will open up early in the morning for Black Friday. Here’s a list of when some of the major stores in Lexington will open:. Kohl’s - 5 a.m. JCPenney - 5 a.m.
WTVQ
Jessamine Co. Homeless Coalition hosts free thanksgiving dinner for the community
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A community comes together on Thanksgiving eve in Jessamine County, all to give back to the tight-knit community. The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition organized a free community thanksgiving dinner at the public library on Wednesday. Those who helped organize the event says its great to...
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old...
fox56news.com
‘A sense of family:’ Richmond pub owner hosts Thanksgiving for community
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Richmond pub owner is turning his bar into a home to host a Thanksgiving dinner. Chuck Fields, owner of The Paddy Wagon Irish Pub since 2004, has been providing a family setting for Thanksgiving dinners to the community for almost 20 years. Formerly...
WLKY.com
Several school districts in KY, IN closing Tuesday due to number of illnesses
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A few school districts surrounding Louisville are closing on Tuesday due to an uptick illnesses. (In the player above: Doctors see sharp rise in flu cases in Louisville) Here is a list of what schools are closing along with why and whether non-traditional learning or...
WBKO
Fmr. Lexington meteorologist killed in helicopter crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WBTV) - A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash. Our sister station WBTV in Charlotte, N.C., reports WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Before working at WBTV, Myers was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
WKYT 27
Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
WTVQ
Drivers hit the road during a busy holiday travel week
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lois Zellman of Atlanta has a lot to be thankful for this year. “My daughter has a new house. And we’ve got a great-grandchild on the way. So we’re all gonna be together. The two girls and the four grandkids and the new baby in the belly,” says Zellman.
