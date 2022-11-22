ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, NY

theforumnewsgroup.com

Katz Consents to Vacating Wrongful Conviction in D’Aja Robinson Case

The corner of Sutphin Boulevard and 150th Street is now named for D’Aja Robinson. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Thursday filed motions with defense attorneys to vacate a wrongful conviction due to new evidence coming to light in the case. In People v. Capers, the physical evidence indicated...
NY1

Mayor Eric Adams visits Rikers Island on Thanksgiving

Mayor Eric Adams spent part of his Thanksgiving on Rikers Island. NY1 exclusively went with him as he toured the Rose M. Singer Center, where over 300 women are detained. He was joined by Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina. “We’ve always treated Rikers Island as this distant place. ‘Whatever...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschoolfreepress.com

State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wxxinews.org

Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring

Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
ROCHESTER, NY
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

