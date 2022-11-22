Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Related
Facing eviction in NYC? You may qualify for free legal services, if there are enough lawyers.
Housing lawyers remain scarce even as New York City's right to counsel program promises to help connect tenants to lawyers. Court officials say lawyers have declined to take on more than 10,000 eviction cases as housing lawyers remain scarce. [ more › ]
boropark24.com
Jewish Organization First Spotted Tweet that Led to Quick Arrest of Suspects En Route to Attack Shul
Two MTA police officers arrested two men who were riding the subway on their way to attack a NYC shul over Shabbos thanks to the quick work of an employee of Community Security Initiatives (CSI), who called the NYPD about a distressing Twitter post. As soon as one CSI employee...
theforumnewsgroup.com
Katz Consents to Vacating Wrongful Conviction in D’Aja Robinson Case
The corner of Sutphin Boulevard and 150th Street is now named for D’Aja Robinson. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Thursday filed motions with defense attorneys to vacate a wrongful conviction due to new evidence coming to light in the case. In People v. Capers, the physical evidence indicated...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
Surveillance will be ramped up in New York's communities that are potential targets for hate crimes
NY1
Mayor Eric Adams visits Rikers Island on Thanksgiving
Mayor Eric Adams spent part of his Thanksgiving on Rikers Island. NY1 exclusively went with him as he toured the Rose M. Singer Center, where over 300 women are detained. He was joined by Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina. “We’ve always treated Rikers Island as this distant place. ‘Whatever...
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
News 12
Gov. Murphy sends specialists to Menlo Park veterans' home after federal inspection finds ongoing issues
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a team of specialists to address ongoing issues at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home. It's been more than two years since COVID killed dozens of residents there, but a new federal report finds ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the home. The...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
newschoolfreepress.com
State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket
New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
wxxinews.org
Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring
Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
New immigrants experience first Thanksgiving in New York City
Many of the newest New Yorkers celebrated Thanksgiving, or as some call it, San Giving, in Washington Heights.
Brooklyn woman pleads guilty to cheating COVID-19 assistance programs out of thousands
A 28-year-old Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to fraud for lying to obtain money and services from New York’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Paycheck Protection program (PPP).
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
bronx.com
Administration For Children’s Services Employee, Kinisha Barrett, 41, Arrested
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2028 hours, the following 41-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct / Transit District 1 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Kinisha Barrett. Administration For Children’s Services (ACS) Employee. Charges:. criminal possession of a...
SILive.com
How do authorities plan to crack down on those selling illegal marijuana in New York?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the state awarded retailers licenses to sell legal cannabis on Monday, questions about enforcement of the law remains. How will the state deal with black-market sales and businesses selling weed illegally?. At an impromptu press conference on Monday, Chris Alexander, executive director of the...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport man identified as New York City homicide victim, police say
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in New York City earlier this month, according to Bridgeport police. Myron Dukes, 48, of Harriet Street, was discovered in the back seat of a black Range...
Comments / 1