Official: Westchester DA's Office will not file charges in case of Italian student who died at Thornwood boarding school

Police: Man charged for stalking, harassing teen girl
They say Christopher Green, of North Branford, faces three counts of electronic stalking and two counts of second-degree harassment.
News 12
County Executive Blakeman: Nassau County Jail inmate dies from drug overdose
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says an inmate died of a drug overdose in the county jail this week. Detectives said the inmate suffered a "medical emergency" inside the East Meadow facility around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The inmate’s death comes about two months after Michael Sposato was named the corrections...
Police: Teen arrested for planting noose in Hebron school locker room
They say the noose was discovered on Nov. 18 at RHAM High School in Hebron.
'Not guilty' plea from Bay Shore HS alum accused of hiding camera in bathroom
A recent Bay Shore high school graduate accused of putting a camera inside a bathroom has pleaded not guilty to one count of unlawful surveillance.
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
theexaminernews.com
Chamberlain Vigil Draws Crowd, WP Police File Another Appeal
A crowd of people braced against the cold Saturday afternoon in a vigil remembering Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., a veteran killed by White Plains police at his home 11 years ago. Huddled together in front of the White Plains Department of Public Safety on South Lexington Ave. were members of such diverse groups as the Westchester Peace Action Committee, Alternatives to Incarceration Coalition 914, AntiRacist Alliance Westchester, Congregation Kol Ami and the New York Civil Liberties Union’s Hudson Valley chapter, among others.
Police: 18-year-old arrested for putting camera inside bathroom at Bay Shore High School
News 12 is told Daniel Garcia is graduate of Bay Shore High School and was volunteering with the drama club at the time.
Caldwell mayor says more should be done to address racial issues after police were called on Black girl spraying lanternflies
The mayor of Caldwell is speaking out about a recent incident in which police were called to check on a 9-year-old Black girl her neighbor felt was acting suspiciously.
Peekskill man faces attempted murder charges in shooting
The shooting happened on Central Avenue near Washington Street just before noon on Nov. 9.
News 12
Gov. Murphy sends specialists to Menlo Park veterans' home after federal inspection finds ongoing issues
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a team of specialists to address ongoing issues at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home. It's been more than two years since COVID killed dozens of residents there, but a new federal report finds ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the home. The...
wrrv.com
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Brooklyn woman pleads guilty to cheating COVID-19 assistance programs out of thousands
A 28-year-old Brooklyn woman pleaded guilty to fraud for lying to obtain money and services from New York’s COVID-19 hotel isolation program, unemployment benefits and the Pandemic Paycheck Protection program (PPP).
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
Court documents show Naugatuck dad was on house arrest and parole at time of infant’s death
News 12 dug into his pending court cases which show Francisquini was on near 24-7 lockdown and suggests police should have been searching for him before they ever learned of his child’s death.
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
Police: Rockland man faces DWI charges for driving drunk with child in the car
Police say 26-year-old Matthew Moskowitz, from Suffern, crashed his car last week on I-87 around 10:45 p.m.
