News 12
Brewster diner that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see end to tradition
A Brewster eatery that serves free Thanksgiving dinners could see an end to the tradition. Bob’s Diner, which began serving up Thanksgiving dinners free of charge 15 years ago, could close its doors soon with a future project as the main cause. "The reason this might be our last...
3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot races through Mount Vernon
We Run Mount Vernon hosted their 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk.
Award-winning chef ensures Yonkers residents don't stay hungry on Thanksgiving
Chef Peter Kelly, of X20 Restaurant, and his staff cooked meals for residents in the city's municipal housing buildings.
Spirit of giving abounds at Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church holiday meal
The spirit of giving was alive and well at the Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon this Thanksgiving.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
News 12
Christmas House Long Island opens inside Smith Haven Mall
Take a break and embrace the holiday spirit at a new family-friendly Christmas experience. Christmas House Long Island opens today. It's a 10-room winter wonderland inside the Smith Haven Mall. The attraction is expected to bring in over 100,000 visitors throughout the holiday season.
Port Jefferson restaurant gives back to community with free Thanksgiving meals
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a restaurant in Port Jefferson gave out free meals to the community.
News 12
Gov. Murphy sends specialists to Menlo Park veterans' home after federal inspection finds ongoing issues
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a team of specialists to address ongoing issues at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home. It's been more than two years since COVID killed dozens of residents there, but a new federal report finds ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the home. The...
‘I just like putting smiles on people’s faces’: Brooklyn chef provides Thanksgiving meals for people in need on L train
Chef Bea, who has been cooking for over 15 years, helped hand out the food from the turkey, the candied yams and the stuffing that took her two days to prepare to make people feel loved.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Some roads in New Rochelle to close for city's Turkey Trot
Also, there's no parking allowed along the route from 7 a.m. to noon, so residents are advised to move their cars.
Volunteers gather to give out clothing, Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Asbury Park
Hundreds of people in need will be served a Thanksgiving meal and will be able to get essentials thanks to the generosity of the Asbury Park community.
News 12
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
Authorities say a 31-year-old man died after a large pack of doors fell on him while he was working with a forklift in Red Hook. The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m. News 12 was told the victim was standing on the...
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
News 12
Man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly killing Newburgh dad in front of his kids
Ophelia Atkins hugs her daughter a bit tighter these days after she says the 5-year-old little girl and her 6-year-old sister witnessed their dad’s death in the city of Newburgh. “My daughter and her sister could’ve got killed in there. Quan got shot over 10 times.”. The victim’s...
Police: College student from Great Neck missing after checking in at airport in Rochester
The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a red colored jacket, black pants and a black knit hat. He was carrying a black backpack.
Family says Freehold Regional School District won’t allow son’s PTSD service dog in class
Justin Forman, 17, says that Freehold Regional School District won’t allow him to bring his service dog into the school.
News 12
Tenants: Monthslong gas outage at NYCHA’s Sterling Houses ruins Thanksgiving plans
Families living at the New York Housing Authority’s Sterling Houses in Brooklyn say a homemade Thanksgiving dinner won't be a reality for them this year due to their gas being turned off since June. Melinda Veazy has lived at her apartment inside 1448 Sterling Place for about two decades.
News 12
Ringwood residents express concern at council meeting regarding killing of 4 bear cubs
The killing of four bear cubs in a Passaic County town continues to cause alarm among residents. Many Ringwood residents say they find the incident to be disturbing. It has been about a week since authorities announced charges filed against a 22-year-old resident accused of shooting the cubs. But some say that it is not enough.
Police: Teen arrested for planting noose in Hebron school locker room
They say the noose was discovered on Nov. 18 at RHAM High School in Hebron.
