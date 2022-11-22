Read full article on original website
Bears’ Justin Fields has separated shoulder, torn ligaments
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Bears won’t have to go the remainder of the season without Justin Fields. That became evident Wednesday when doctors cleared Fields to participate in the team’s walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether or not Fields will be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets. Fields […]
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season
The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Malcolm Rodriguez Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Defensive Player
The Detroit Lions still feel as if they are continuing to get better as a team, despite losing at Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was Detroit's highest PFF-graded defensive players, as he earned a 90.5 grade. Detroit's talented linebacker recorded 38 defensive snaps and secured...
NFL Draft Profile: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson could emerge as a top target for the Panthers at the NFL Draft.
Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on
No matter how the 2022 season ends for Carolina, the team’s top offseason priority will be accurately identifying its future quarterback. Franchise quarterback is a position the Panthers have not satisfied since the team cut Cam Newton two offseasons ago. Dart-throw misses on Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield cost the team’s previous head coach his job.
Record Aside, Seahawks Face Stiff Test From Maxx Crosby, Upset-Minded Raiders
RENTON, Wash. - Coming off their bye week, the Seahawks have statistical advantages in nearly every category in comparison to the Raiders, who will be flying to the Pacific Northwest tied for last place in the AFC West with a 3-7 record. In terms of traditional statistics, Las Vegas ranks...
Cowboys ‘Feed Zeke,’ Down Giants, Chase Eagles in NFC East
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has taken over the backfield in recent weeks with some explosive play. A knee injury for fellow ball-carrier Ezekiel Elliott allowed Pollard to shine while simultaneously showing who might be more deserving of more touches. Headed into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup with the New York...
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Patriots Can’t Cover Moss-Like Justin Jefferson in Loss at Vikings: Live Thanksgiving Game Log
The New England Patriots can't cover Justin Jefferson. That's a jump-out aspect of what happened in the Pats' 33-26 loss at Minnesota on Thanksgiving, as they gave up nine catches on 11 targets for 139 yards and one touchdown to Minnesota’s star receiver. By the numbers, that's Randy Moss-like....
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Week 12 Showdown: Saints Running Game, 49ers Run Defense
The 4-7 New Orleans Saints go on the road to face the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans needs a win to cling onto hopes in the NFC South. San Francisco looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West. Two big keys to the Saints success...
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Cincinnati Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase practiced throughout the week, but it's unclear if the 22-year-old will play on Sunday against the Titans. "We'll see. He's questionable right now. Limited all week at practice, so we'll see." Zac Taylor said on Friday. "He was good. It was a good week."
Reports: Nebraska close to hiring Matt Rhule as next head coach
Nebraska has reportedly landed its new head coach. And it’s a big name. According to ESPN, Nebraska is nearing a deal to make Matt Rhule its next football coach. Rhule most recently had a tough run as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rhule was in his third season with the Panthers, but was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. Overall, he was 11-27 with Carolina was owed more than $40 million when he was fired.
What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’
The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
The Closers: Cowboys & Dak Prescott Dominating Second Halves; Is That ‘Clutch’?
During the first half of the Dallas Cowboys' 28-20 win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day inside AT&T Stadium, little seemed to come easy for the home team. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, and missed opportunities on both sides of the ball had potential to loom large.
Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Road Matchup With Tennessee Titans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white pants and black socks on Sunday against the Titans. Cincinnati has won six of their last eight games after starting 0-2 on the year. The Titans have won seven of their last eight after an 0-2 start. The Bengals are...
