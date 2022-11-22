ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears lose crucial offensive starter for season

The Chicago Bears will be without a key piece of the offense. The Chicago Bears have been bitten by the injury bug big time this past month. The Bears lost their best running back, Khalil Herbert, to the injured reserve last week. Quarterback Justin Fields was banged up pretty bad last week against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears had more bad news to report on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Malcolm Rodriguez Is Lions’ Highest PFF-Graded Defensive Player

The Detroit Lions still feel as if they are continuing to get better as a team, despite losing at Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25. Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was Detroit's highest PFF-graded defensive players, as he earned a 90.5 grade. Detroit's talented linebacker recorded 38 defensive snaps and secured...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft Profile: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson could emerge as a top target for the Panthers at the NFL Draft.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Four college football quarterbacks the Panthers should keep an eye on

No matter how the 2022 season ends for Carolina, the team’s top offseason priority will be accurately identifying its future quarterback. Franchise quarterback is a position the Panthers have not satisfied since the team cut Cam Newton two offseasons ago. Dart-throw misses on Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield cost the team’s previous head coach his job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys ‘Feed Zeke,’ Down Giants, Chase Eagles in NFC East

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has taken over the backfield in recent weeks with some explosive play. A knee injury for fellow ball-carrier Ezekiel Elliott allowed Pollard to shine while simultaneously showing who might be more deserving of more touches. Headed into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup with the New York...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win

The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Showdown: Saints Running Game, 49ers Run Defense

The 4-7 New Orleans Saints go on the road to face the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. New Orleans needs a win to cling onto hopes in the NFC South. San Francisco looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West. Two big keys to the Saints success...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Reports: Nebraska close to hiring Matt Rhule as next head coach

Nebraska has reportedly landed its new head coach. And it’s a big name. According to ESPN, Nebraska is nearing a deal to make Matt Rhule its next football coach. Rhule most recently had a tough run as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rhule was in his third season with the Panthers, but was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. Overall, he was 11-27 with Carolina was owed more than $40 million when he was fired.
LINCOLN, NE
Raleigh News & Observer

What They’re Saying: Lions Feel ‘We Can Really Dominate Anybody’

The Detroit Lions walked away from their close loss to the Buffalo Bills feeling a renewed level of confidence. Despite being nearly a 10-point underdog, the team battled one of the top squads in the NFL and had an opportunity to win late in the game. Here is a sample...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy