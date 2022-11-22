Nebraska has reportedly landed its new head coach. And it’s a big name. According to ESPN, Nebraska is nearing a deal to make Matt Rhule its next football coach. Rhule most recently had a tough run as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Rhule was in his third season with the Panthers, but was fired after a 1-4 start to this season. Overall, he was 11-27 with Carolina was owed more than $40 million when he was fired.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO