Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine

Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls

The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pistons considering trading Saddiq Bey?

The Detroit Pistons, a young, rebuilding team, may be looking to trade a player who would be great for [checks notes] a young, rebuilding team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are taking early calls on 23-year-old forward Saddiq Bey. Fischer notes that this is a change in behavior by Detroit from recent trade windows.
DETROIT, MI
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan

There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player

The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Yardbarker

Former NBA player defends Giannis Antetokounmpo amidst the "ladder incident"

The Milwaukee Bucks' recent visit to Philadelphia was rather a disappointing one. They ended up losing the game to a short-handed Sixers team, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a poor outing. He particularly struggled from the free throw line (4-15), and he wanted to remedy that by staying on the court after the game and getting up a few shots.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk

Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.

