Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets Coach's Reaction To Stephen Curry's Insane Fadeaway Three-Pointer Goes Viral
Stephen Curry established himself as the greatest shooter ever quite some time back and he continues to amaze us with some breathtaking displays. This season has probably seen Curry perform at the highest level of his incredible career and that is saying something. The only unanimous MVP in NBA history...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Warns Patrick Beverley About Getting 'A Two Piece' If He Keeps Provoking Rivals
Patrick Beverley made a lot of noise last night with yet another on-court controversy, curiously involving another Phoenix Suns player. The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has been known for getting into people's faces, yelling at them, and generally trying to mess with whoever. On Tuesday night, he once again...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
This Bulls-Kings Trade Features Zach LaVine
Every team in the NBA would like to win the championship in a given season. Only one can. With that in mind, many question the mentality of “rings culture”. Do we place too much emphasis on the championship when evaluating players and teams? How much should other measures of success count for?
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
"He's just so tough to guard. It took all five of us to guard him!” - Blazers star explains how hard it is to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anfernee Simmons shared high praise for the Bucks superstar.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder Labeled Trade Target for Chicago Bulls
The Phoenix Suns have long been in the hunt to send Jae Crowder packing for good after a tumultuous offseason between the two sides. Multiple insiders suggest a trade is imminent, and there's a sea of potential suitors to land Crowder's talents. Should the Chicago Bulls be included in that?...
Yardbarker
Pistons considering trading Saddiq Bey?
The Detroit Pistons, a young, rebuilding team, may be looking to trade a player who would be great for [checks notes] a young, rebuilding team. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday that the Pistons are taking early calls on 23-year-old forward Saddiq Bey. Fischer notes that this is a change in behavior by Detroit from recent trade windows.
This Bulls-Mavs Trade Features DeMar DeRozan
There are talented basketball players – and then, there’s Luka Doncic. The Slovenian sensation has been a revelation during his five years in the NBA. His ability to make plays for himself and others is among the best we’ve ever seen in the league. The Dallas Mavericks...
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
ESPN’s Jay Williams calls for harsh punishment against Patrick Beverley
Patrick Beverley was ejected from Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns after he shoved Deandre Ayton in the back, and ESPN analyst Jay Williams feels the veteran guard should face significant disciplinary action from the NBA. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Yardbarker
Former NBA player defends Giannis Antetokounmpo amidst the "ladder incident"
The Milwaukee Bucks' recent visit to Philadelphia was rather a disappointing one. They ended up losing the game to a short-handed Sixers team, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had a poor outing. He particularly struggled from the free throw line (4-15), and he wanted to remedy that by staying on the court after the game and getting up a few shots.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Was Hit By Karma After Playing Mind Games On Malik Monk
Ja Morant is one of, if not the most exciting player to watch in the NBA, and while he is extremely talented, Morant's trash talk makes him must-watch television. While some might be put off by his antics, others love it and he is becoming one of the more polarizing players in the league.
