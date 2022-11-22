ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 13

stardustedd
3d ago

I often had 3 or 4 of the large beautiful creatures laying in my backyard in Colorado regularly. Just got to kill don't you. The human animal is cruel and disgusting.

Reply
2
Vicki Blaine
3d ago

i can't believe you would put a beautiful creature like this down before you even knew what the problem was! The wildlife dept should have been called before taking this into your own hands. Unbelieveable

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ponca City News

Abducted child found near Tonkawa

Body On Mon., Nov. 20, at approximately 7:40 pm Oklahoma City Comm Center put out a BOLO for a gold SUV. Benjamin Brady abducted a 6-year-old girl from Wichita, Kansas in a carjacking attempt. Brady was last seen southbound on Interstate 35 in Wichita at roughly 6:49 pm. Officer Langston...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita restaurants busy with Thanksgiving preparations

Former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay joins deputy chief's letter of intent. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Ron Curtis said...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Wagonmasters some 184 turkeys for families in need

Some Wichita area restaurants are in the thick of making Thanksgiving meals. Where's Shane? Cooking turkeys with the Wichita Wagonmasters. Each Thanksgiving holiday, the Wichita Wagonmasters smoke turkeys for those less fortunate. Wichita man find 10-point buck in backyard. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST. Ron Curtis said...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves wanted in several Wichita burglaries

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police hope you will recognize some bold burglars. Glenn Patterson shows us where thieves pried the door to his shed open in early November. "I had the power washer here and the gas tanks," said Patterson. Patterson's security cameras caught two people sneaking around in...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Woman shot in south Wichita

Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KWCH.com

First responders celebrate Thanksgiving on the job

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While most people spent Thursday with family and friends, those working for Sedgwick County Fire Department and EMS spent their day on the job with coworkers. “Holidays to me either seem super busy or whenever you’re expecting it to be really busy, nothing happens,” said Capt....
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Police investigate south Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One woman is hurt after a south Wichita shooting at an apartment complex. Officers arrived just before 10 p.m. on Nov.24 at MacArthur and Oak. Police say they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building fire in Sedgwick draws mutual aid response

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters from both Sedgwick and Harvey counties responded to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick on Wednesday afternoon. Halstead Fire/EMS shared photos on Facebook showing smoke coming from the building in the 300 block of Lincoln. The large fire required a mutual aid response...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Fire destroys southeast Wichita home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Temps trend higher today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a clear and colder but otherwise quiet start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s will climb into the near normal lower to middle 50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. A strong storm system will move across Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick

Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Cool Friday, rain for some Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool weather will continue Friday and into the weekend ahead of our next chance of rain. It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s under a sunny sky.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Convoy of Hope serves up community meal on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Convoy Of Hope Wichita held its annual Thanksgiving outreach on Thursday serving hundreds of meals at Bethel Life Center in south Wichita. The organization said last year, Convoy of Hope served over 600, including 100 homeless. This year, the organization said it expected the numbers to be over 800, with around 200 volunteers.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy