Ran Out Of Gas? Here’s A Texas Drivers License Hack To Save You.
When you're on the road, many different fears can run through your mind. No, I'm not talking about getting in an accident, although that is a fear of many people, including myself. I'm talking about things like blowing out a tire or most embarrassing, running out of gas. The gas...
Texas Snowstorm 2022: Rising Temperatures Spike Risk of 'Heart Attack Snow'
Although forecast models show varying amounts, snow is expected to start Thanksgiving night and continue through Saturday morning.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas. Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for...
DPS increasing traffic enforcement during Thanksgiving holiday
HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to help ensure people are able to get to and from their celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will increase enforcement on the roads from Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 27.
SNAP benefit delays | Families in need as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — It's the week of Thanksgiving - and Georgia families are still waiting on SNAP benefits. For the last week, 11Alive has been chronicling dozens of people who’ve reached out trying to understand why they have not received their November benefits. The federally funded program helps low-income households pay for groceries. Some families said as they await the benefits, they have to choose between paying their bills or having food on the table.
You Will Soon See The Redesigned Texas DMV Paper License Tags
The Texas Department Of Motor Vehicles Believes It Has Solved A Growing Problem With Its Temporary Tags. The Texas DMV has been dealing with a massive problem involving fraud with the widespread usage of phony tags being used by criminals who gained access to the state's system by registering as dealers and then selling the tags online. The temp tags have also been used to disguise vehicle identification by criminals committing other crimes.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving? What about liquor stores in Texas? Here's a list.
TEXAS, USA — Holidays are a hassle. Thanksgiving is today, but you might've forgotten to pick up something or you need to cover a kitchen mishap. Before you go driving around and running from store to store, here's a list of store hours for Thanksgiving Day. Grocery Stores. Closed.
Authorities in Louisiana Reported- Certain SNAP Benefits have been Compromised and are Being Misused in Texas
In Louisiana, on 21 November 2022 Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that many residents and recipients in sabine parish have compromised on their SNAP benefits, based on the reports from DCFS- Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana. In Texas, according to authorities, it meant that the SNAP...
Here's how much your Thanksgiving road trip will cost from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a bit more fun to write now, compared to a few months ago. When we calculated the costs of various Texas road trips for Fourth of July, gas prices were around $4.50 per gallon, the highest mark of all-time. On Monday, average prices for...
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
Texas to reduce COVID reporting to once per week, beginning next week
The Department of State Health Services will only report new data once per week, on Wednesdays.
Applications open for program that helps Texans pay their utility bills
The program makes direct payments to utility companies for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills, and the assistance doesn't have to be paid back.
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
$750 To $5,000 Available For Struggling Texas Residents
Did you know many agencies and organizations offer Texas residents grants each year? Many people do not know about them and the money goes uncollected. Well, if you have been unaware of the aid programs one resource portal can help you.
Weird New Driving Laws That May Be Coming To Texas
Our fearless leaders have been busy and, as drivers, we Texans could soon be looking at some new rules. A handful of new laws are in the works and they affect almost every Texas driver. I say "almost" because you have to meet some pretty strict criteria to qualify for the first one on the list. Read more on Texas driver laws here.
Prison contractor accused of billing Texas for inmate treatment programs
Before being released on parole, most Texas prisoners must complete treatment programs like life skills or addiction therapy.
Gov. Greg Abbott; $1.4 Billion Food Pandemic Benefit, Who Will Receive the Aid?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved the fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will oversee the distribution of the approved $1.4 billion food pandemic benefit. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also announced this good news to his fellow Texans and thanked the Department for its approval.
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
