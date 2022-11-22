ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Owner of vandalized LGBTQ bar in Manhattan installed shatterproof glass because of anti-gay sentiment

By Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMU08_0jJO36T600

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gay bar has been vandalized four times in the last month, with three of those incidents in the last week alone.

Each incident involved an object being thrown in an attempt to break the window. The latest incident happened Saturday evening.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified suspect approach the storefront of VERS in Hell’s Kitchen and hurl a brick at the window, startling diners in the restaurant next door as well as patrons inside of VERS. While it splintered the glass, it did not break it because the glass is shatterproof.

Owner David DeParolesa said he installed the shatterproof glass given anti-gay sentiment.

“It’s not just now in New York, it’s always the gay community that has had to protect itself. I thought about the Pulse nightclub shooting when we opened,” said DeParolesa.  “We’re certainly worried about active shooters and protecting our storefront and the laminated glass protects us from who knows what.”

Thankfully, no patrons or employees were hurt. The NYPD says there is no clear surveillance footage of the prior incidents for them to connect the same suspect to each incident. Monday evening, they released additional video of the suspect in Saturday evening’s attack, taken while the suspect was in a nearby store. Police have officially classified this as a hate crime.

“We want to assure people we’re responding as a bar, as a community space, that we are safe,” said DeParolesa.

VERS only opened several months ago and has become popular for its piano bar and other live entertainment.

This weekend’s attack happened on the same night as the horrific mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five and injuring dozens more. The LGBTQ+ community is angered and saddened by the continued attacks.

“The gay community comes together when trauma happens,” said DeParolesa. “You hit one of us, you hit all of us, that’s happening here and it’s happening in response to the Colorado shooting.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD commissioner serves up Thanksgiving meals in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell took the oath to protect and serve years ago, but on Thanksgiving she was serving in a different way. Sewell served up a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings to community members at Brownsville Collaborative Middle School. PIX11 News was the only station there as the commissioner […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Preview: NYC’s Small Business Saturday. Thousands of mom-and-pop stores will participate in Small...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
BROOKLYN, NY
openculture.com

When Salvador Dalí Dressed — and Angrily Demolished — a Department Store Window in New York City (1939)

If you want to understand the history of art in twentieth-century America, you can’t overlook the corner of Fifth Avenue and 56th Street in New York City. No, not Trump Tower, but the building it replaced: Bonwit Teller, the luxury department store that had stood on the site since 1929. Then as now, any shop on Fifth Avenue has to find a way to set itself apart, and by 1939 Bonwit Teller had built a “reputation for having Manhattan’s screwiest window displays.” So says Time magazine, covering a minor debacle that year over one of the installations by “the world’s No. 1 surrealist, Salvador Dalí.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Thanksgiving luncheon honors asylum seekers, migrants

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Dozens of asylum seekers in New York City had their first Thanksgiving meal Thursdays and, thanks to Catholic Charities, they got all the trimmings. The Thanksgiving luncheon in Washington Heights has been going on for over 30 years. This year, the event was devoted to asylum seekers. Robin Mena Mejia, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD: No known threats to Macy’s parade, but tight security

NEW YORK (AP) — New York is planning tight security around the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of mass shootings elsewhere in the U.S., police said Wednesday, while stressing that there’s no known, credible threat to the famed event itself. The holiday tradition, which draws throngs of participants and spectators, this year comes […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in NY on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thanksgiving Day, the Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in New York. It creates a one-time, one-year window for adult sexual assault survivors to press charges, regardless of when the crime happened. “We, along with thousands of New Yorkers, give thanks to our lawmakers who have created this one-year look-back period, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy