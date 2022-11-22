ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Three points: For Duke men's basketball to move past Xavier, 3-point shooting, second-chance points are key

Duke men's basketball takes on Xavier in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy, and the Blue Zone brings you three keys for the Blue Devils to advance to the finals:. After struggling to shut the Beavers down, the Blue Devils showed their defensive potential towards the end of the second half against Oregon State Thursday. They were aggressive in their approach and unified in their pressure when their place in the Legacy bracket was on the line. Oregon State created problems within the perimeter, forcing the likes of Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young to bear the brunt of the work. The Beavers scored 18 points in the paint and converted on 6-of-9 layups, nearly punishing Duke with their offensive game.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

5 things to know before Duke men's basketball opens play at Phil Knight Legacy against Oregon State

On Friday, the Phil Knight Legacy tournament will begin, this time honoring the Nike co-founder’s 85th birthday. Before their turkey dinners Thursday, the Blue Devils will travel to Portland, Ore., to tip off a three-round tournament featuring seven other Division I teams from across the nation. Duke’s first round will be a matchup against Pac-12 team Oregon State at 3 p.m. Thursday.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

And one: Kyle Filipowski continued impressive start as Duke men's basketball took down Bellarmine

After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Zone breaks down last night's win against Bellarmine:. Two early triples—in relatively quick succession—by the Blue Devils’ top scorer gave No. 8 Duke the quick start that it desperately needed. Filipowski matched his career-high with 18 points while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, leading the Blue Devils to a win against the Knights. The center also made 7-of-8 free throws, made 60% of his threes and grabbed eight rebounds, showing consistency both offensively and defensively.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Duke volleyball closes out regular season with 4-set loss at North Carolina

Duke lost the fifth set 15-13 in its Sunday match against Miami—certainly a textbook heartbreaker. But it found another hard-to-stomach end to its regular season Wednesday afternoon, this time against an even greater foe. The Blue Devils fell in four sets against North Carolina (17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25) in...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Scouting the opponent: Wake Forest's high-flying offense presents challenge for Duke football on Senior Day

Last Saturday was a rough one for Duke. The Blue Devils struggled to convert on the several chances they had to pull ahead of Pittsburgh, and as a result lost a winnable game by a two-point margin to the Panthers. This week, Duke will return to Wallace Wade Stadium for Senior Day to take on Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. The Demon Deacons have been a strong team all year, so let’s see what they will have in store for Duke when they come to Durham Saturday.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 3: 'Turkey Talk'

For the second straight Thanksgiving, Duke is out west. The Blue Devils enter the Phil Knight Legacy event at 4-1 and No. 8 in the AP Poll, but will face multiple major tests in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Duke squares off against Oregon State (which went 3-28 a season ago), but will then face either Florida or Xavier Friday and possibly No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 24 Purdue or West Virginia—if it gets to Sunday's final.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy