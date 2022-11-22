Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski has career-high scoring day as Duke men's basketball survives Oregon State
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils outlasted Oregon State in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, 54-51, and the Blue Zone breaks down the performance:. One player: Kyle Filipowski. Once again,...
Chronicle
Three points: For Duke men's basketball to move past Xavier, 3-point shooting, second-chance points are key
Duke men's basketball takes on Xavier in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy, and the Blue Zone brings you three keys for the Blue Devils to advance to the finals:. After struggling to shut the Beavers down, the Blue Devils showed their defensive potential towards the end of the second half against Oregon State Thursday. They were aggressive in their approach and unified in their pressure when their place in the Legacy bracket was on the line. Oregon State created problems within the perimeter, forcing the likes of Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young to bear the brunt of the work. The Beavers scored 18 points in the paint and converted on 6-of-9 layups, nearly punishing Duke with their offensive game.
Chronicle
OREGON ESCAPE: Duke men's basketball holds on to down Oregon State, advance at Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving
The last time the Blue Devils played on the West Coast, they ended up cutting down the nets in San Francisco. And while it was often in doubt on Thanksgiving Day, Duke continued its winning ways out west Thursday to keep its pursuit of another trophy alive and well. No....
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Oregon State at Phil Knight Legacy
It was a low-scoring affair to open up No. 8 Duke’s appearance in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore. After one half at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the Blue Devils lead the Beavers 29-27. Early shooting from deep. Both teams were determined to find success from beyond the arc...
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke men's basketball opens play at Phil Knight Legacy against Oregon State
On Friday, the Phil Knight Legacy tournament will begin, this time honoring the Nike co-founder’s 85th birthday. Before their turkey dinners Thursday, the Blue Devils will travel to Portland, Ore., to tip off a three-round tournament featuring seven other Division I teams from across the nation. Duke’s first round will be a matchup against Pac-12 team Oregon State at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Chronicle
And one: Kyle Filipowski continued impressive start as Duke men's basketball took down Bellarmine
After each Duke men's basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Zone breaks down last night's win against Bellarmine:. Two early triples—in relatively quick succession—by the Blue Devils’ top scorer gave No. 8 Duke the quick start that it desperately needed. Filipowski matched his career-high with 18 points while shooting 4-of-8 from the field, leading the Blue Devils to a win against the Knights. The center also made 7-of-8 free throws, made 60% of his threes and grabbed eight rebounds, showing consistency both offensively and defensively.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke women's basketball travels west for Phil Knight Legacy
After defeating Toledo 58-41 Sunday, Duke will travel to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Blue Devils will first face UConn, and depending on the results, will face Iowa or Oregon State in the following game. Here are five things to know before the tournament begins Friday.
Chronicle
Duke volleyball closes out regular season with 4-set loss at North Carolina
Duke lost the fifth set 15-13 in its Sunday match against Miami—certainly a textbook heartbreaker. But it found another hard-to-stomach end to its regular season Wednesday afternoon, this time against an even greater foe. The Blue Devils fell in four sets against North Carolina (17-25, 25-19, 19-25, 17-25) in...
Chronicle
Scouting the opponent: Wake Forest's high-flying offense presents challenge for Duke football on Senior Day
Last Saturday was a rough one for Duke. The Blue Devils struggled to convert on the several chances they had to pull ahead of Pittsburgh, and as a result lost a winnable game by a two-point margin to the Panthers. This week, Duke will return to Wallace Wade Stadium for Senior Day to take on Wake Forest in the regular-season finale. The Demon Deacons have been a strong team all year, so let’s see what they will have in store for Duke when they come to Durham Saturday.
Chronicle
Cameron Chronicles Season 6, Episode 3: 'Turkey Talk'
For the second straight Thanksgiving, Duke is out west. The Blue Devils enter the Phil Knight Legacy event at 4-1 and No. 8 in the AP Poll, but will face multiple major tests in Portland, Ore. Thursday, Duke squares off against Oregon State (which went 3-28 a season ago), but will then face either Florida or Xavier Friday and possibly No. 6 Gonzaga, No. 24 Purdue or West Virginia—if it gets to Sunday's final.
