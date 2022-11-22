Duke men's basketball takes on Xavier in the second round of the Phil Knight Legacy, and the Blue Zone brings you three keys for the Blue Devils to advance to the finals:. After struggling to shut the Beavers down, the Blue Devils showed their defensive potential towards the end of the second half against Oregon State Thursday. They were aggressive in their approach and unified in their pressure when their place in the Legacy bracket was on the line. Oregon State created problems within the perimeter, forcing the likes of Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young to bear the brunt of the work. The Beavers scored 18 points in the paint and converted on 6-of-9 layups, nearly punishing Duke with their offensive game.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO