Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio

Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport schools to hold safety meeting

Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of students are just some of the incidents Groveport Madison School District will address during a special safety meeting Tuesday evening. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus sets vote on gun legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season

Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this …. Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Free Thanksgiving Meal in Circleville

Circleville – A free thanksgiving meal is being offered for people who need it right here in Circleville. Annually the local St Josephs Church opens its doors to give away a hot meal for people who need it on Thanksgiving. The event will be Carried out or Delivery at...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH

