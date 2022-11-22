Read full article on original website
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Ukrainian family thankful to celebrate Thanksgiving in America
OBETZ, Ohio — Inside the Obetz home of Sophia Spencer there is a marinated turkey, cranberry, pie crusts and stuffing to be made. All of it foreign to her sister's family who arrived from war-torn Ukraine in April. “As soon as they announced the war, they only had two...
Human remains of 7,200 Native Americans in limbo in Ohio
Stored in a nondescript Columbus office complex is a massive cache of Ohio’s most important Native American artifacts. Also stored there are the remains of roughly 7,200 Native Americans whose grave sites were dug up by archeologists or looters over the previous century or longer. These remains and the...
Can transgender Ohioans change gender on their birth certificate? It depends
The ability to change the gender marker on a birth certificate in Ohio depends on what county the resident lives in, allowing local judges to decide to approve or deny at their discretion.
1-year-old leukemia patient spends Thanksgiving at home for the first time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At birth, Callahan Hare was diagnosed with infantile leukemia. Now at 19-months, giving thanks has a whole new meaning for his family. "The fact that we can be together for Thanksgiving this year is...it's so exciting. It's all we want is just the four of us to be together," said Katie Hare, Callahan's mother.
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
The Ghost Neighborhoods of Columbus project is working to bring back communities once lost due to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956. Credit: Logan Nowlin | Lantern Reporter.
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Groveport schools to hold safety meeting
Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of students are just some of the incidents Groveport Madison School District will address during a special safety meeting Tuesday evening. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of...
Columbus sets vote on gun legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus leaders said local gun legislation is needed to make the city safer, introducing three proposals they describe as common-sense gun safety legislation. But not everyone is on board with the proposals. The three proposals were introduced earlier this month, and on Tuesday, there was a public hearing for them at […]
NBC4 Today 1123 shootings
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Man spends years building Lego version of ‘The Shoe’
This Saturday, Ohio State and that team up north will do battle in Ohio Stadium, which turned 100 years young this fall.
Police: 1 killed in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting on Thursday in the Hilltop neighborhood. Police were called to the 900 block of South Roys Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Arriving officers found a victim, who was pronounced dead at 4:32 p.m. Police said the...
Ohio, Michigan governors’ rivalry continues with a wager on The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State and Michigan rivalry dates back to 1897, or 118 games, including Saturday’s showdown between the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked teams in the country. The Ohio and Michigan Governors’ rivalry wager is only three years old, dating back to 2019, but that won’t make a victory any […]
Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season
Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this …. Tips on how to avoid charity donation scams this holiday season. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in …. Shooting near Franklinton deli shop leaves one in critical...
Free Thanksgiving Meal in Circleville
Circleville – A free thanksgiving meal is being offered for people who need it right here in Circleville. Annually the local St Josephs Church opens its doors to give away a hot meal for people who need it on Thanksgiving. The event will be Carried out or Delivery at...
CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!
Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
Columbus remains one of hottest U.S. housing markets despite dip in new listings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the nation’s hottest housing markets in consecutive months, even as prices for homes have decreased in four straight months, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for October found the average sales price...
How one family-owned bakery has quietly served as the Columbus cornerstone of breads, buns and more for half a century
It’s been over 50 years since the Auddino family first began baking bread out of a small 500-square-foot space on Cleveland Avenue. Two locations later, new generations of the family are managing a product that remains largely the same. “We follow a good recipe, and we don’t really try...
