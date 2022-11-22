ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-point shooting delivers Duke basketball a win over scrappy Bellarmine

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
DURHAM – Duke basketball won’t open Atlantic Coast Conference play until next month, but Monday’s matchup against a scrappy Bellarmine squad allowed the Blue Devils to do some early comparison.

The Knights entered Cameron Indoor Stadium with a 1-1 record against the ACC with a 67-66 win over Louisville and a 76-66 loss last week to Clemson. They left Durham 1-2.

No. 8 Duke hit a season-high 14 shots from beyond the arc as it passed its conference litmus test with a convincing 74-57 win. The Blue Devils shot almost exclusively from 3-point range (35 of 55 shots) as Bellarmine crowded the interior and 7-foot-1 center Dereck Lively II.

Duke's defense – giving up a program-best 53.2 points per contest after four games – held its opponent to under 60 points for the fourth time this season while turning eight turnovers into 13 points. The lengthy Blue Devils outrebounded Bellarmine 36-24 and got 27 points from their deep bench.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski led Duke with 18 points while Jacob Grandison added 16. Both were 3 of 5 from 3. Lively was held to two points but collected five rebounds and two assists. Freshman Dariq Whitehead, who had six points on 3-of-11 shooting in 15 minutes against Delaware in his first game back from an injury, was 1 of 4 on Monday, collecting two points in 10 minutes.

With 13:19 left in the first half, Jeremy Roach’s layup sparked an 11-0 run that included three-pointers from Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell and a three-point play from Jaylen Blakes.

The run gave Duke a 22-9 lead that it was unable to build on. The Blue Devils led by as much as 14 before Bellarmine ended the half on a 6-0 run that included a buzzer-beating 3-point shot from guard Juston Betz. The Knights hit 10 of their last 14 shots to stay within striking distance.

Led by 10 points from Filipowski, Duke hit 8-of-17 3-point attempts in the first half but went scoreless in the final 3:55 of the period.

Duke (4-1) will next travel this week to Portland, Oregon, for the Phil Knight Legacy Invitational with a Thursday afternoon opening-round game against Oregon State. The eight-team tournament includes No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 24 Purdue.

The Fayetteville Observer

