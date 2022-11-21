ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument

Louisiana Man Arrested After Affegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ronnie Carter, 64 who was reportedly shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 yesterday morning around 9:31 am in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Washington's Missing Persons Alert System Finds Most People

In the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has coordinated a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System, including:. 5 Amber Alerts looking for missing children. 47 Silver Alerts looking for missing seniors. 8 Endangered Missing Persons Alerts looking for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
PLAUCHEVILLE, LA
iheart.com

Organized Retail Crime Unit Proposed

Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is pursuing funding from the Legislature to establish an Organized Retail Crime Unit in his office. Organized Retail Crime involves a group of individuals that steal products not for their own personal use, but to resell them for a profit. This does not include general retail crimes like petty theft, shoplifting or poverty-driven crimes.
WASHINGTON STATE
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana cuts limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution

Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 18, 2022, after a four day trial before United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, George Bennett, aka “G,” 39, from the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Ohio and Michigan Teaming Up to Sideline Impaired Driving During THE GAME

(A few miles north of Toledo) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during "The Game" today. From the Ohio/Michigan state line, they say there is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.
COLUMBUS, OH

