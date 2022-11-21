Read full article on original website
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Affegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ronnie Carter, 64 who was reportedly shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 yesterday morning around 9:31 am in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Washington's Missing Persons Alert System Finds Most People
In the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) has coordinated a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System, including:. 5 Amber Alerts looking for missing children. 47 Silver Alerts looking for missing seniors. 8 Endangered Missing Persons Alerts looking for...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
In Louisiana, on 21 November 2022 Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that many residents and recipients in sabine parish have compromised on their SNAP benefits, based on the reports from DCFS- Department of Child and Family Services in Louisiana. In Texas, according to authorities, it meant that the SNAP...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing 16-year-old Believed to be a Runaway. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department announced that it is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old suspected to be a runaway. Dayna Zoey Bogany was reported as a...
Louisiana National Guard fired New Orleans Commander over inappropriate texts
The Louisiana National Guard has fired the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state's historic Jackson Barracks located in New Orleans, according to Army Times.
Organized Retail Crime Unit Proposed
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that he is pursuing funding from the Legislature to establish an Organized Retail Crime Unit in his office. Organized Retail Crime involves a group of individuals that steal products not for their own personal use, but to resell them for a profit. This does not include general retail crimes like petty theft, shoplifting or poverty-driven crimes.
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
Louisiana cuts limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Suspected child predator arrested in Arkansas
WESLEY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Justin W. Huffman, 36, on October 23, 2022, after he made contact with an apparent minor online. He engaged in extremely lewd sexual conversations over a month-long period and discussed meeting the minor in a motel, where they would spend the weekend […]
Baker rapper sought for murder, robberies in St. Helena Parish, sheriff says
Deputies with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a Baker rapper accused of robbing and murdering one parish resident and battering and attempting to rob another on Oct. 22, according to a news release. Deputies say Jarman King, 22, has close ties with the St. Helena Parish...
Louisiana Man Convicted of Drug Trafficking in Connection with Heroin and Fentanyl Distribution. New Orleans, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 18, 2022, after a four day trial before United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, George Bennett, aka “G,” 39, from the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges.
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody
Ohio and Michigan Teaming Up to Sideline Impaired Driving During THE GAME
(A few miles north of Toledo) -- The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Michigan State Police are teaming up to sideline impaired driving during "The Game" today. From the Ohio/Michigan state line, they say there is definite rivalry between the two states when it comes to Big Ten football, but there is no rivalry when it comes to removing impaired drivers from our roadways.
