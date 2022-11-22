Read full article on original website
Related
Potholes on Sudan Road in Peach County are 'Driving Me Crazy'
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like it's pothole season in Central Georgia. One woman in Peach County says her neighborhood street is full of them and when the county patches them up, they’re only temporary solutions to the problem. She says she's fed up and it's driving...
Water main break in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE — The City of Milledgeville is experiencing a water main break on North Wayne Street. According to city officials, residents between East Charlton Street and West Walton Street as well as customers on East Hall Street between North Wayne Street and North Jefferson Street are most likely to be impacted.
wgxa.tv
House fire displaces Byron family
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
WMAZ
'They were all about doing things that would service the public': Dublin Motel on historic preservation list
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dudley Motel and Cafe in Dublin is on a statewide list of endangered historic places. Last year the city proposed a park to honor its original owner Herbert Dudley. Hub Dudley Motel and Café served as a refuge for African Americans traveling through Central Georgia....
WMAZ
7-year-old Macon girl wants to make sure no child goes cold this winter
This isn't Ava Hardy's first drive, it is her 4th. This go round she's aiming higher.
wgxa.tv
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
5-Year-Old Carmyn Anderson Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The crash happened on I-75 southbound at Bass Road around 4 a.m. in Bibb County. According to the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry traveling southbound.
'I'm over-blessed': Houston County 'Operation Arresting Hunger' feeds over 400 people this Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday morning, deputies swept out to homes across Houston County, not on a raid, but on a mission to make sure families had everything they needed for a Thanksgiving dinner. This is the 11th year of Operation Arresting Hunger, a project that assists families in the...
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
Rain is forecast, so will the Macon Pops concert still kick off the Christmas Light Extravaganza?
MACON, Ga. — Up to 10,000 people are expected in downtown Friday evening to kickoff the Macon Christmas Light Extravaganza. Those checking the weather forecast, which shows an 80 percent chance of rain Friday, decreasing to 40 percent that night, might have doubts about whether the free Macon Pops concert is still a go.
Pulaski County senior center brings enjoyment for older people
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — In Hawkinsville, you will find a place that brings joy and excitement to those 60 years old and up. "Out in the community, I just hear everyone talking about how excited they are that it has been opened again," said Pulaski County Senior Citizen Center assistant director DeeDee Goss.
Donor gives $10,000 to Baldwin Sheriffs for thanksgiving dinner for their families
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The deputies of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office got a nice surprise when they received an anonymous donation last week in order to buy thanksgiving meals for their families. In a post to their Facebook page on Tuesday, they said that the donor's only request...
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after crashing an ATV on Wednesday according to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram. Troopers responded after 11 p.m. to a single crash on Anna Poole Road in Hancock County according to the Georgia State Patrol. A 16-year-old boy was driving the ATV...
wgxa.tv
Victims identified:DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: 3:00 PM (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the persons involved in the fatal collision on I-75 as 27-year-old Nomari Waite of Florida, and 5-year-old Carmyn Anderson of Atlanta. Both Waite and Anderson were traveling in the Toyota Camry. The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy Tahoe...
Bibb deputies say victim of shooting on Houston Avenue is 12-years-old
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated assault that occurred in the 3400 block of Houston Ave on Wednesday. Bibb Deputies received a call for a car crash just after 4 Wednesday afternoon. On the way to the scene Bibb...
4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area. Seales noticed a group...
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
Man hospitalized after being shot on Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 4 p.m., deputies were called to a car accident on Houston Avenue when another call came in about a shooting in the area. When they made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is listed in stable condition.
70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.
The Georgia Sun
Atlanta, GA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 0