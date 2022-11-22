Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Journal Review
Mountie comeback falls one point short
Southmont (4-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Woods 2-7 1-2 5, Veatch 2-9 0-0 5, Shaw 3-6 0-0 6, Mason 4-18 1-2 12, Jenkins 4-9 4-5 12, Gray 2-9 0-2 4, Douglas 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 17-59 7-13 45. North Putnam (6-2) Hoops 1-5 -6 5, Haste 5-7 2-3 16, Brewer 1-1...
Journal Review
Mounties cold shooting leads to loss in season opener
Southmont (0-1) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Chadd 7-12 0-4 14, Ward 1-10 0-0 2, Hess 1-5 0-0 2, Cornelius 1-4 2-2 5, Brewer 2-4 2-6 6, Reimondo 2-8 2-2 7, McCandless 0-0 0-0 0, Oppy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 6-14 36. North Putnam (1-0) Mannett 3-11 2-4 9, Farrington 2-3...
Journal Review
Mustang boys dominate Chargers in season opener
NM 8 7 0 9 - 24 Fountain Central (1-0) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Mason Larkin 3-8 3-3 10, Will Harmon 6-7 1-2 16, Brayden Prickett 0-2 0-0 0, Aiden Owen 0-0 0-0 0, Koby Wolf 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac Gayler 4-6 1-4 9, Owen Acton 1-3 4-10 6, Luke Foxworthy 1-5 0-0 3, Isaac Hehmann 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 16-36 9-19 46.
Journal Review
Athenians struggle in loss vs Tiger Cubs
CHS 4 2 2 0 - 8 GC 17 13 15 7 - 52 Gloria Brewer 24, Emma Hunter 17, Plew 4, Dobbs 3, Morales 2, Brown 2. The Athenians were put to the sword by a Tiger Cub side that forced numerous turnovers and hounded the visitors all over the court defensively as CHS fell 52-8 on Tuesday night.
WISH-TV
Previewing the IHSAA football state finals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lucas Oil Stadium will be rocking Friday and Saturday with the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s football state finals. News 8’s Sports Director Anthony Calhoun previews the area teams gunning for state titles. Game schedule. Friday. Class 2A: Andrean vs. Evansville Mater Dei, 11...
Journal Review
Breaking into a XC Star
Everything came together for Crawfordsville’s Ryan Miller this past cross country season. Miller for the second straight year qualified for the Semi-State and was a leader for the Athenians both on and off the course. Miller placed 54th overall at the Semi-State which saw him compete against the likes of Carmel, Zionsville, Center Grove, Noblesville, Brebeuf and plenty of the other top teams in the state.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson updates Indiana's plans for Trayce Jackson-Davis following absence against Little Rock
Mike Woodson updated everyone on what Indiana is going to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis since he missed the Little Rock game as a precaution due to a lingering back injury. Woodson stated that the team is going to continuously evaluate Jackson-Davis heading into their next game against Jackson State on Friday. The Hoosiers beat Little Rock 87-68 in Jackson-Davis’ absence.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko Businesses Make It To Final Four In Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tourney
INDIANAPOLIS — The semifinalists are set for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament, which kicked off earlier this month with 54 companies representing 43 communities. The final four competitors are:. • Hiker Trailers in Columbus with a custom teardrop camping...
Journal Review
Carolyn S. Woodard
Carolyn Sue (Newby) Woodard, 80, passed away to her heavenly home peacefully with her loving family by her side on Oct. 15, 2022, at Witham Memorial Hospital. She was born Nov. 28, 1941, at Ladoga, to Juanita Alberta (Sloan) Newby and Chester Lee Newby. She was the oldest of eight children and raised in the Crawfordsville area.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
fries, vegetables, and a burgerPhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are known for serving delicious food, every day of the week.
Columbus woman killed in crash with train Monday
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman was killed Monday evening when her car was hit by a train, the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office said Tuesday morning. The crash near Indianapolis Road and Long Road was reported just after 5 p.m. by Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company. First responders located...
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the McClure Oil gas station located at […]
Firefighters continue battling blaze Tuesday at Brown County State Park
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — A fire broke out at Brown County State Park on Sunday and is continuing into Tuesday, burning an estimated 100 acres. The brush fire started Sunday around 5:30 p.m. on the east side of the park, away from any buildings or structures. Fire personnel from...
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach sentenced to 50 years for molestation
A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of three counts of child molestation.
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
Current Publishing
State representative announces bid for Indy mayor
Indiana House State Rep. Robin Shackleford announced Nov. 10 that she will be entering the race for Indianapolis Mayor. Shackleford, a Democrat and chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, made the announcement at the Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis. Democrat incumbent Joe Hogsett announced on Nov. 15 that...
Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking
ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
