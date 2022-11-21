She’s a Winner! Charli D’Amelio Named ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Champ Alongside Pro Mark Ballas

Bust out the confetti! After weeks of intense competition, Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas were crowned the season 31 winners of Dancing With the Stars , taking home the coveted mirrorball trophy.

"Thank you guys. This is all thanks to you," Charli told viewers following their win. "Thank you so much for the opportunity. Thank you Mark for becoming my new best friend."

Charli and Mark performed a thrilling redemption jive before taking to the floor for their show-stopping freestyle, one of – if not the most – anticipated performances each and every season. With no set ballroom style and creativity tuned up to the max, Charli and Mark pulled out all the stops and received a perfect score.

Charli faced fellow celebrities Gabby Windey of Bachelorette fame, performer and actor Wayne Brady and drag star Shangela in the DWTS finale, the four having come all the way from week one. While Charli was a standout performer amidst the finale, all four finalists put up an impressive fight, with now-retired head judge Len Goodman saying his goodbyes to the dance floor.

Dancing With the Stars season 31 had a number of standout moments that transcended the ballroom floor. Actress Selma Blair – who announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018 – impressed the judges and viewers alongside pro Sasha Farber each and every week. Despite her enthusiasm for the competition and her extraordinary performances, she pulled out of the competition after four weeks as a contestant at the recommendation of her doctors. Although she could no longer continue, Selma’s impact was felt in the ballroom and beyond.

"I can't go in with the competition," the Legally Blonde actress said at the time. "I pushed as far as I could. With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It's way too much for the safety of my bones." While she could no longer compete, Selma did reunite with Sasha during the finale episode and performed a touching contemporary routine while fellow former contestant Jordin Sparks performed her hit song, "No Air."

Selma wasn’t the only competitor to defy the odds. CODA actor Daniel Durant took the judges by storm due to his impressive performances, made even more awe-inspiring given that he is completely deaf. Pro Britt Stewart and the Spring Awakening star formed a special connection throughout the season before their elimination in the semi-finals – Britt even learned American Sign Language (ASL) throughout her partnership with Daniel so they could communicate without an interpreter.

The full cast of season 31 competitors – listed in order of elimination – was made up of actor Jason Lewis , Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice , Charlie’s Angels actress Cheryl Ladd , meteorologist Sam Champion , actress Selma Blair , bodybuilder Joseph Baena , country musician Jessie James Decker , singer Jordin Sparks , social media star Heidi D’Amelio , Jersey Shore personality Vinny Guadagnino , actor Trevor Donovan , actor Daniel Durant , drag star Shangela performer Wayne Brady, Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.