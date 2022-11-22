Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week. The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips. Officers responded...
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
WALA-TV FOX10
Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
WLOX
One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Mississippi man accused of stabbing woman after climbing through bedroom window
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Moss Point man has been accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in Marion County. Investigators said they received a call about the stabbing just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23. The stabbing happened at a home on New Hope Road. When deputies arrived, they found the 34-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother to Chickasaw homicide victim speaks out after latest arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 News spoke with the mother of a 21-year-old woman who was gunned down at a home in Chickasaw last week. Kimberly Robles was killed after investigators say two men pulled up to the house and shot her several times. An arrest was made late...
Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
Video shows suspect in Pike County armed robbery
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19. The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s […]
WEAR
Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
Kids allegedly steal car from McDonald’s, lead police on chase: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested two juveniles over the weekend for stealing a car and leading police on a chase. According to officials, officers responded to the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard after receiving a report of a stolen car. When officers arrived at McDonald’s, the victim said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge set bail at more than $1.8 million for man accused of murder, police shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A prosecutor on Tuesday said Zachery Hannah would be a prime candidate for a no-bail order under a constitutional amendment approved by voters this month. Just one problem – Aniah’s Law has not yet officially taken effect. Instead, Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis...
WALA-TV FOX10
Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
Man in critical condition after Pike County shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition. Pike County deputies […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
Comments / 0