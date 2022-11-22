ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citronelle, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD assist Prichard PD in car chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile PD helped Prichard PD end a car chase on Virginia Street today. Prichard Police say the chase started after they attempted to pull a car over that was involved in a drug deal they witnessed during an undercover drug operation. Two people were taken into...
MOBILE, AL
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Theodore man charged with attempted murder during domestic dispute

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence early Thanksgiving morning. Police say they responded to a domestic dispute call at Idlemoore Court at approximately 1:30 a.m. Officers discovered a victim had been stabbed multiple times and located the subject, Steven Mann, 40, and took him into custody.
THEODORE, AL
WLOX

One person dead after shooting near Ocean Springs bar

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning of a fatal shooting in the parking lot of KahunaOS Bar & Grill on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs. Captain Ryan Lemaire with Ocean Springs Police says reports of the shooting came in around 6 a.m. Friday morning. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd responded to the scene and confirmed one person is dead.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Video shows suspect in Pike County armed robbery

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, November 19. The robbery occurred on Highway 44 East. Investigators said the suspect was wearing a red sweatshirt in the surveillance video. Anyone with any information regarding the identification of this individual is asked to call the Pike County Sheriff’s […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WEAR

Report: Owner of boat lift company in Elberta arrested on theft charges

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- A Pensacola woman who reportedly runs The Boat Lift Store in Elberta has been arrested on theft charges. According to Baldwin County jail records, Kirstie Lee Toohey, 51, is charged with:. theft of property first degree - greater than $2,500. theft of property third degree -...
ELBERTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Moss Point man climbs through window, stabs woman while children slept

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after he climbed through a window and stabbed a woman in the same home where multiple children were sleeping. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday morning around 1:00 a.m. at a home on New Hope Road.
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Citronelle man dies in Sand Ridge Road crash

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Citronelle man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said the crash just after 1 p.m. Monday resulted in the death of John D. Talbott. He was killed when the 2006 Honda VT750 motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree, ALEA said.
CITRONELLE, AL
WJTV 12

Man in critical condition after Pike County shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Pike County on Tuesday, November 22. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 48 East, where a male victim had been shot. The victim was transported by ambulance and is currently listed in critical condition. Pike County deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy