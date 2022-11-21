ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Two Midcoast Fundraisers Join Forces

Fundraising professionals Bridget Alexander, of Wiscasset, and Kate Fletcher, of Warren, have teamed up to offer their extensive nonprofit experience to assist organizations in the Midcoast and throughout Maine. Their new company is Mighty Oaks Consulting. Alexander has a successful track record of program and budget development, which has resulted...
WISCASSET, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta History: May We All Say Our Prayers for Thanksgiving This Year

The week of Thanksgiving is here and all of us should take the time and look back over the events of the past months. First we should thank the “Lord” that we live in America, the home of the brave and the free. We all face challenges but with firm determination and a strong will of ambition to succeed, we will all meet our challenges and goals.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police

Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
GORHAM, ME
Z107.3

Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?

Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Bremen

The Town of Bremen municipal office will be closed on November 24th and 25th for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
BREMEN, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Remembering Windham’s Steve Quimby

I first met Steve Quimby in 1958, when my family moved from New Hampshire to the Goold House in Windham, two houses away from the Quimby residence. Steve was my classmate, and we became friends right away. We were both members of a club called the Tree Scouts. The only other members were Steve's older brother Jimmy and their cousin Dennis Hawkes.
WINDHAM, ME
townline.org

LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, November 24, 2022

It appearing that the following heir of DUANE S. ESTES, as listed in an Petition to establish ownership of property is unable to be served:. THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above-named estate pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) (a).
CHINA, ME
lcnme.com

Karen Elaine Anderson

Karen Elaine Anderson, 67, of Waldoboro passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport on Nov. 14, 2022, knowing faithfully she was going to be with her Savior. Born in Rockland on Dec. 16, 1954 to Kenneth Russell Anderson and Beverly Ann (Young) Anderson, she was the second of three siblings.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Boothbay Garden Club Holiday Festival

Join us for one of the highlights of the Boothbay Harbor holiday season and get a head start on your holiday shopping!. At our annual Holiday Festival (formerly Festival of Trees), you will find unique, local, handcrafted gifts in FIVE distinct sections:. • TABLE AND MANTLE: Holiday floral arrangements, table...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
lcnme.com

Best Little Hair House Moves to Larger Space in Waldoboro

Mother-daughter pair Laurie and Charlotte Martin has spent over a decade working together at The Best Little Hair House. In this past year, they have made the business and the space their own. The duo purchased the business as partners in December 2021 and moved it to a new location...
WALDOBORO, ME
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy