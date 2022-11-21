Read full article on original website
WLBT
JSU linebacker named finalist for Buck Buchanan Award
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior linebacker continues to rack up awards during Jackson State’s historic 11-0 undefeated season leading the No. 1 FCS defense in the country. After accepting an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl just over a week ago, Aubrey Miller Jr. was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award Tuesday, an award given to the top defensive player in FCS football.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Callaway High Alumnus Malik Heath And Now Ole Miss Wide Receiver Will Play Against His Former Team In Egg Bowl, One Of Only Four To Start For Both Ole Miss, MSU
Norvin E. Green was the first, Fletcher J. East was the second, and Breck Tyler was the third. Callaway High alumnus Malik Heath is the fourth in the unique fraternity of players who have started for both Ole Miss and Mississippi State football uniforms in their college careers. Heath, a...
mississippiscoreboard.com
An Early Christmas For Jackson State?
The Tigers finished the season undefeated and will host the SWAC championship game against either Southern University or Prairie View A&M on December 3rd. Can Shedeur Sanders lead JSU to a win and an early Christmas present for the Tiger faithful?
gojsutigers.com
Young records double-double in Jackson State's 78-68 loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI --Trace Young collected a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Michigan Wolverines 78-68 on the road Wednesday. The Tigers (0-4) had three players score in double figures, led by Gabe Watson, who had 19 points and...
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Bay Springs senior QB/LB Anthony Newell
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s the smallest guy on the field but makes the biggest impact for Bay Springs. Senior Anthony Newell plays with a chip on his shoulder, much like the rest of his team. “When you watch him you’d never guess what size he is because...
gojsutigers.com
Game Preview: Jackson State vs. Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, IND - The Jackson State men's basketball team will play their fourth straight road contest tomorrow at Indiana on Friday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Tigers dropped a tough contest to the Michigan Wolves, 78-68, on Tuesday night. Gabe Watson led the team with 19 points and...
College Football World Not Happy With Deion Sanders Report
After instant success at Jackson State, Deion Sanders name has been rumored to be linked to a number of jobs from Nebraska and Auburn, to Colorado and South Florida. But according to college football insider Brett McMurphy, there could be something that gets in the way of the Hall of Famer landing a major CFB job.
vicksburgnews.com
Raymond native Jordan Marshall scored 40 points on Saturday
Raymond, Mississippi native Jordan Marshall helped Belhaven to an 80-72 win over Spalding on Saturday. Marshall scored 40 points and was named as the Collegiate Conference of the South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Belhaven will play again on Tuesday when they host the University of Dallas at...
Report: 1 Issue Is Emerging For Deion Sanders' Next Job
Deion Sanders continues to be linked to FBS job openings, most recently at Colorado and USF. However, one possible issue that could derail the Jackson State head coach from being hired at the next level is his time in charge of the ill-fated Prime Prep Academy from 2012-15. According to...
Vicksburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
vicksburgnews.com
Sorority visits VHS field house to show support and feed the team
The Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority visited Vicksburg High School to show support and feed the team. “This project is in line with what we want to do with the community,” said Malisa Williams, President of Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “We support the City of Vicksburg and I think supporting the youth of Vicksburg is very important.”
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ends Jackson water crisis state of emergency
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order Tuesday officially ending the state of emergency in the city of Jackson and surrounding areas that receive water from the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. Reeves declared the State of Emergency in late August, with a nearly month-long...
16 years and counting… Community honors memory of beloved mayor, football coach by serving thousands of Thanksgiving meals
For 16 years, one Mississippi community has been honoring the memory of a beloved mayor and longtime football coach by feeding more than 1,000 people each Thanksgiving. The 16th annual 2022 Doug Sullivan Community Thanksgiving Meal will be Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The meal’s namesake Doug...
vicksburgnews.com
Photo gallery: Ugly Christmas Sweater softball game
Vicksburg High School softball team hosted a Ugly Christmas Sweater Softball Game on Monday night. The purpose of the game was to raise funds for Warren County Sheriff’s Department toy drive where kids that have incarcerated parents could have toys for the holiday. The funds will also help kids at the Warren County Children’s Shelter.
WLBT
Corps identifies $140M in long-term needs for Curtis, Fewell plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An estimated $140 million could be needed to shore up problems at the city of Jackson’s two surface water treatment facilities, according to a recent assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. WLBT recently obtained a copy of the “Resiliency Playbook” drawn up by...
Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
WAPT
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
WAPT
Canton city officials, former Canton city engineer, indicted in bribery scheme
JACKSON, Miss. — Three Canton city officials and the former city engineer have been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a bribery scheme. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the indictment was unsealed as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery.
