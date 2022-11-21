Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball Sweeps New Mexico in Opening Round of MW Tournament
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – No. 4 Utah State volleyball (20-10, 11-7 MW) won its first conference tournament match in a decade after sweeping No. 5 New Mexico (17-12, 8-10 MW) in the opening round of the Mountain West Championships on Wednesday afternoon. The victory marked USU's first conference tournament...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball’s Boyd and Stall Named All-Mountain West
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and junior outside hitter Tatum Stall have been named all-Mountain West, it was announced by the conference office on Wednesday. It is Boyd's first and Stall's second all-conference honor. Boyd has started in every set for the Aggies...
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. Utah State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
College football fans get a post-Thanksgiving treat when Boise State and Utah State meet in a Mountain West Conference clash on Friday afternoon. The Broncos are trying to remain undefeated in conference play, while the Aggies will be looking for a win over their division rival. The Broncos have won...
SportsGrid
Utah State Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah State is 5-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 55.0 points per game which has been on average 2.6 points under the line for those games. In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons,...
College Football News
Boise State vs Utah State Prediction Game Preview
Boise State vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Boise State (8-3), Utah State (6-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Utah State Will Win. Will Boise State care?. Of course it would like to win on...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball’s Stokes and Rodrigues Named CSC Academic All-District
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball senior opposite side hitter Kylee Stokes and sophomore setter Beatriz Rodrigues have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District teams, it was announced by the organization on Tuesday. The duo are the first Aggie volleyball players to garner the honors...
ksl.com
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation
LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
moabsunnews.com
USU Moab welcomes new welding instructor
Growing up, Chloe Wilson wanted to be a fashion designer. She made clothes for her Barbie dolls, and when she got older she made her own prom dress. But while she was in high school she discovered a new interest: welding. Now she’s starting a position at Utah State University Moab as the first instructor for the school’s new welding program. That may seem like a departure from her dream job, but she pointed out that both involve creativity and creation.
KSLTV
Two injured in I-80 crash; several crashes reported as Thanksgiving travel picks up
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — State troopers say two people were injured in a three-car crash on eastbound Interstate 80 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 4 a.m., and the Utah Highway Patrol closed eastbound I-80 for several hours while troopers investigated. One of the two injured people was...
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
eastidahonews.com
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
Ogden school mourns the loss of teacher
An Ogden school and the local community are mourning the loss of one of their own after an accidental shooting over the weekend.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape
1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
Herald-Journal
Views from the Hawkes Nest: A warm goodbye to a friend and colleague set to dance into the sunset
This time of year I have plenty to be thankful for: hot running water, a warm home, a plentiful selection (although overpriced) of food to choose from, relative peace and safety, opportunities for many outdoor experiences and family and friends that are dear to me. One friend comes to mind as I contemplated my loyal 13 followers on Facebook that I’ve had over the years.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
KUTV
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
Comments / 0