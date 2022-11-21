ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball Sweeps New Mexico in Opening Round of MW Tournament

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – No. 4 Utah State volleyball (20-10, 11-7 MW) won its first conference tournament match in a decade after sweeping No. 5 New Mexico (17-12, 8-10 MW) in the opening round of the Mountain West Championships on Wednesday afternoon. The victory marked USU's first conference tournament...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball’s Boyd and Stall Named All-Mountain West

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and junior outside hitter Tatum Stall have been named all-Mountain West, it was announced by the conference office on Wednesday. It is Boyd's first and Stall's second all-conference honor. Boyd has started in every set for the Aggies...
LOGAN, UT
College Football News

Boise State vs Utah State Prediction Game Preview

Boise State vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25. Record: Boise State (8-3), Utah State (6-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Utah State Will Win. Will Boise State care?. Of course it would like to win on...
BOISE, ID
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball’s Stokes and Rodrigues Named CSC Academic All-District

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball senior opposite side hitter Kylee Stokes and sophomore setter Beatriz Rodrigues have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District teams, it was announced by the organization on Tuesday. The duo are the first Aggie volleyball players to garner the honors...
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announces resignation

LOGAN — After six years of leading Utah State University, Noelle Cockett on Tuesday announced that she will step down from her position as USU's 16th president on July 1, 2023. Cockett announced her decision through a letter to the campus community, in which she thanked USU for the...
LOGAN, UT
moabsunnews.com

USU Moab welcomes new welding instructor

Growing up, Chloe Wilson wanted to be a fashion designer. She made clothes for her Barbie dolls, and when she got older she made her own prom dress. But while she was in high school she discovered a new interest: welding. Now she’s starting a position at Utah State University Moab as the first instructor for the school’s new welding program. That may seem like a departure from her dream job, but she pointed out that both involve creativity and creation.
MOAB, UT
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95 Million Crown Jewel in Huntsville Utah Showcases The Pinnacle of Modern Living with 360 Degree Views of The Surrounding Mountainscape

1315 N 6900 E, Huntsville, Utah is truly a one-of-a-kind modern piece of art which gives the owner a sense of unmatched pride while elevating the enjoyment of your living experience to an entirely new level. This Home in Huntsville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1315 N 6900 E, please contact Brandi W Lierd (Phone: 801-388-8423) & Dylan Lierd (Phone: 801-866-3984) at Destination Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HUNTSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT
Herald-Journal

Views from the Hawkes Nest: A warm goodbye to a friend and colleague set to dance into the sunset

This time of year I have plenty to be thankful for: hot running water, a warm home, a plentiful selection (although overpriced) of food to choose from, relative peace and safety, opportunities for many outdoor experiences and family and friends that are dear to me. One friend comes to mind as I contemplated my loyal 13 followers on Facebook that I’ve had over the years.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm

OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trivino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy