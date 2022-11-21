Growing up, Chloe Wilson wanted to be a fashion designer. She made clothes for her Barbie dolls, and when she got older she made her own prom dress. But while she was in high school she discovered a new interest: welding. Now she’s starting a position at Utah State University Moab as the first instructor for the school’s new welding program. That may seem like a departure from her dream job, but she pointed out that both involve creativity and creation.

MOAB, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO