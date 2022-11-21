Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
NASDAQ
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Motley Fool
Target Just Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?
Target’s customers have been hit hard by inflation -- and they have less money to spend on discretionary purchases. Still, the retailer continues to gain market share across product categories. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ
4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More
When used as a verb, yield means "to give up." Even when yield is used as a noun, it can often involve giving something up. Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. That's not always the case, though. Here are four fantastic...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100
You don't need a lot money to buy into these fallen -- but not broken -- growth stocks. One has plummeted 97% this year.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Could Hold for Years
Chasing yield can be a dangerous pursuit, but this high-yield stock is one worth locking up.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement
Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
