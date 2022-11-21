Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
Sam Bankman-Fried spent a fortune. Now, lawyers say 'the emperor had no clothes.' Here's where the money went.
Sam Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg in April that years down the road, he'd subsist on $100,000 a year — that's it. He'd keep a small percentage of the billions he had generated from his cryptocurrency empire and donate the rest. Bankman-Fried billed himself as an effective altruist, a person who...
NPR
FTX's new CEO reveals just how big a mess he's dealing with
The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been brought in to clean up big messes before. We're talking Enron big. But he said none of that compares to the spectacular collapse of a firm with millions of customers that just months ago was valued at more than $30 billion. It was all in full display when bankruptcy proceedings got underway yesterday. NPR's David Gura reports.
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy
‘I was one of the world’s greatest fundraisers; now I’m the fallen wreckage of one.’
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Biden eases Trump-era restrictions for financial advisers on ESG
The Biden administration is making it easier for money managers to consider climate change and other environmental and social factors in retirement investments. The Labor Department on Tuesday issued a new final rule making it so that these fiduciaries can consider “the economic effects of climate change” in investments that they oversee. Assistant Secretary for…
NPR
Fears of crypto contagion are growing as another company's finances wobble
Fears that the collapse of FTX will lead to more destruction in the crypto industry are hitting almost every investor in the United States, from individuals to major Wall Street firms, with many wondering if another cryptocurrency trading platform called Genesis will fall next. So far, those fears have not...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX’s Bankman-Fried to Attend NYT DealBook Summit Despite Bankruptcy
SBF will speak with DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin. The crypto community recently slammed the New York Times for publishing a “puff story about SBF”. Sam Bankman-Fried, the creator of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is scheduled to speak on November 30 at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Bankman-Fried revealed on Twitter on November 23 that he will be chatting with Andrew Sorkin, a reporter for The New York Times, “next Wednesday” at the DealBook Summit. And Sorkin openly confirmed the news.
techaiapp.com
Former US Regulator Likens FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff and His Ponzi Scheme – Regulation Bitcoin News
Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair likens the fall of crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the infamous Ponzi Scheme of Bernie Madoff. “It felt very Bernie Madoff-like in that way,” she said. Former FDIC Chair Compares FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried...
techaiapp.com
Elizabeth Warren Believes Crypto Will Destroy the Economy | by Crypto Academy | Nov, 2022
US Senator Elizabeth Warren says that unless there is regulation for crypto, the latter will ruin the US economy. Elizabeth Warren related the scandal of FTX with all cryptocurrencies, suggesting that the latter can bring catastrophes to the economy. Hence, she made a public call to authorities to regulate the entire crypto market.
NPR
'Ronnabyte' and 'Quettabyte' are the new terms to describe large amounts of data
The world is full of data - on your phone, your computer, in the cloud. We measure it with words like gigabyte or terabyte. But data is growing exponentially, and people had started using some less-than-scientific-terms to describe it, such as hellabyte to describe the number one with 27 zeroes after it.
NPR
Homebuyers are losing big deposits because of rising mortgage rates
Before mortgage rates rose, many people put down big deposits to buy houses that weren't built yet. Now rates have gone from 3% to 7% and they can't afford to buy the homes they agreed to buy. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Rising mortgage rates are wreaking havoc in the housing market....
NPR
Morning news brief
The city of Chesapeake, Va., is reeling on this Thanksgiving Day from the mass shooting earlier this week at a Walmart. The city released the names of five of the six people killed. Authorities, though, are withholding the name and photo of the sixth victim, a minor. Police identified the shooter as a 31-year-old Walmart employee. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This was the third mass shooting in Virginia in just two weeks. Reporter William Wan has been tracking developments for The Washington Post. William, what more can you tell us about the victims?
NPR
Ukraine says its energy system is teetering after Russian attack
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy system Wednesday, which is part of a continued effort that escalated Oct. 10. Ukrainian officials warn the energy system is teetering as the country enters winter. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Russia unleashed another barrage of missiles on Ukraine's energy grid today. The strikes knocked out electricity...
NPR
Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations
NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations are back! With something for every reader, Books We Love has over 400 sortable titles. Books. What is not to love? Well, to help us figure out which 2022 books they'd love to recommend, NPR's books team brings us Books We Love. Andrew Limbong, who's the host of NPR's Book Of The Day podcast, joins us now. Hi, Andrew.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Has Personal Twitter Account Reinstated, Broadcasts Hour-Long Rant About Free Speech
Picking up where she left-off before getting banned. On November 21, Georgia's controversial Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene announced that Elon Musk and Twitter had reinstated her personal Twitter account - MTG had been banned from the site in early 2022 for spreading misinformation about the pandemic.
Comments / 0