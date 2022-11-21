ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NPR

FTX's new CEO reveals just how big a mess he's dealing with

The new CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been brought in to clean up big messes before. We're talking Enron big. But he said none of that compares to the spectacular collapse of a firm with millions of customers that just months ago was valued at more than $30 billion. It was all in full display when bankruptcy proceedings got underway yesterday. NPR's David Gura reports.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Hill

Biden eases Trump-era restrictions for financial advisers on ESG

The Biden administration is making it easier for money managers to consider climate change and other environmental and social factors in retirement investments.  The Labor Department on Tuesday issued a new final rule making it so that these fiduciaries can consider “the economic effects of climate change” in investments that they oversee. Assistant Secretary for…
WASHINGTON STATE
thenewscrypto.com

FTX’s Bankman-Fried to Attend NYT DealBook Summit Despite Bankruptcy

SBF will speak with DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin. The crypto community recently slammed the New York Times for publishing a “puff story about SBF”. Sam Bankman-Fried, the creator of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is scheduled to speak on November 30 at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Bankman-Fried revealed on Twitter on November 23 that he will be chatting with Andrew Sorkin, a reporter for The New York Times, “next Wednesday” at the DealBook Summit. And Sorkin openly confirmed the news.
techaiapp.com

Elizabeth Warren Believes Crypto Will Destroy the Economy | by Crypto Academy | Nov, 2022

US Senator Elizabeth Warren says that unless there is regulation for crypto, the latter will ruin the US economy. Elizabeth Warren related the scandal of FTX with all cryptocurrencies, suggesting that the latter can bring catastrophes to the economy. Hence, she made a public call to authorities to regulate the entire crypto market.
NPR

'Ronnabyte' and 'Quettabyte' are the new terms to describe large amounts of data

The world is full of data - on your phone, your computer, in the cloud. We measure it with words like gigabyte or terabyte. But data is growing exponentially, and people had started using some less-than-scientific-terms to describe it, such as hellabyte to describe the number one with 27 zeroes after it.
NPR

Morning news brief

The city of Chesapeake, Va., is reeling on this Thanksgiving Day from the mass shooting earlier this week at a Walmart. The city released the names of five of the six people killed. Authorities, though, are withholding the name and photo of the sixth victim, a minor. Police identified the shooter as a 31-year-old Walmart employee. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This was the third mass shooting in Virginia in just two weeks. Reporter William Wan has been tracking developments for The Washington Post. William, what more can you tell us about the victims?
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NPR

Ukraine says its energy system is teetering after Russian attack

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy system Wednesday, which is part of a continued effort that escalated Oct. 10. Ukrainian officials warn the energy system is teetering as the country enters winter. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Russia unleashed another barrage of missiles on Ukraine's energy grid today. The strikes knocked out electricity...
NPR

Books We Love: NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations

NPR's end-of-the-year book recommendations are back! With something for every reader, Books We Love has over 400 sortable titles. Books. What is not to love? Well, to help us figure out which 2022 books they'd love to recommend, NPR's books team brings us Books We Love. Andrew Limbong, who's the host of NPR's Book Of The Day podcast, joins us now. Hi, Andrew.

