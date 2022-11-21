Dolores E. Pundsack, age 87 of Melrose and formerly of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

MELROSE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO