Dolores E. Pundsack
Dolores E. Pundsack, age 87 of Melrose and formerly of St. Rosa, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 23 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Victoria “Vera” Warzecha
The service for Victoria “Vera” Warzecha was held Monday, November 21 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Opole. The burial was in the parish cemetery. Victoria “Vera” Warzecha, age 94 of Sartell, formerly of Brockway Township, passed away on November 14 at Country Manor, Sartell.
