In an early sequence against Coastal Carolina (2-2), D’Andre Gholston battled his way for a tough offensive rebound in the paint before finding Kobe Brown underneath the basket for Missouri’s first points of the game. Gholston’s rebound was one of 11 offensive rebounds in the Tigers' 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina, helping MU improve to 6-0 on the year Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO