Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in APA Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 31,584 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,900 underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.50 strike highlighted in orange:

2 DAYS AGO