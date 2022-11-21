ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

It Could Happen: WWE Ready To Name WrestleMania 43 Venue If Major Condition Is Met

That’s a long time. There are a lot of wrestling events held throughout the year but none of them top WrestleMania. For almost forty years, the annual event has become the most important in the business from multiple perspectives. As a result, cities will bid to host the show and it can be quite the financial boon to the local economy. Now, we have an idea of where WrestleMania will be heading down the road.
Possible Location For WWE WrestleMania 43

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year and it brings in a lot of fans which means a lot of revenue for the city that hosts the event. Earlier this year Nashville hosted SummerSlam and it looks like Nashville could be a potential host city for WrestleMania 43.
WWE says WrestleMania 43 would come to Nashville only if new proposed stadium is built

According to a report by The Tennessean, WWE will bring WrestleMania 43 to Nashville in 2027 only if a proposed enclosed stadium is built. Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., had spoken in the past with WWE about hosting WrestleMania. It is being said that when Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans delivered the draft terms for the enclosed proposed stadium to the Nashville Council in October, those talks had ramped up and Spyridon received a verbal commitment from WWE to host the 2027 WrestleMania with the provision the stadium is built.
Big News On Likely Site Of WWE Wrestlemania 43

Although Wrestlemania 43 is years away, it may have already found its home in Tennessee. Wrestlemania is a huge opportunity for any host city because it brings thousands of wrestling fans to the area. In addition to the two-night spectacle, WWE brings with it a weekend full of festivities. The weekend usually includes live broadcasts of "SmackDown," the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, an "NXT" premium live event, and "Raw." Now, it looks as if Nashville, Tennessee will get the full Wrestlemania experience.
