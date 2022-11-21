That’s a long time. There are a lot of wrestling events held throughout the year but none of them top WrestleMania. For almost forty years, the annual event has become the most important in the business from multiple perspectives. As a result, cities will bid to host the show and it can be quite the financial boon to the local economy. Now, we have an idea of where WrestleMania will be heading down the road.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO