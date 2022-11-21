Read full article on original website
Absolute Title’s BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund Makes $20,000 in Contributions to Local Organizations
Bedford, N.H. – The BJ Cirnigliaro Memorial Fund, which was created in early 2021 by Absolute Title, has announced $20,000 in donations to five local organizations – Families in Transition, Southern New Hampshire Services, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – New Hampshire Chapter, Gather and Waypoint.
Susan Messner from Visiting Angels Named a NH Healthcare Hero
Auburn, N.H. New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Southern region, Susan Messner from Visiting Angels in Auburn was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Monday, November 7 for being a caregiver and assisting clients with everyday needs.
Bedford Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Church Donate More Than $12,000 to NH Food Bank
Manchester, NH ─ The Bedford Knights of Columbus and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently joined together to raise more than $12,000 during their 2022 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The Bedford Knights of Columbus, Council 12988, spearheads this annual food drive, which included contributions from the parish community of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and several other organizations and businesses.
The Wonderful Wiz: City mourns former mayor Ray Wieczorek – funny and focused, ‘a gentleman and friend’
MANCHESTER, NH – He served the city he loved for a decade as mayor, and then the state for another decade as an Executive Councilor, but Ray Wiczorek’s spirit of dedication, pride and good humor extends well beyond his political service. His death Wednesday at the age of 93 wasn’t a shock to anyone aware of his declining health, but it marks a somber end of an era for the city which has lost one of its most influential and beloved leaders.
These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award
“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
Northern Essex Community College Begins Offering 8-Week Cannabis Industry Certificate Courses
Northern Essex Community College is taking registrations for three cannabis industry-related certificate courses. It is the first community college in northeastern Massachusetts to offer job training in the industry, offering Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate Program and Advanced Cultivation Technician Program. The courses are administered by Ventura, Calif.-based Green Flower.
New buyer keeps Crotched Mountain School open
A Massachusetts-based company that provides health and other services at more than 200 locations in New England and abroad announced Monday that it is buying the Crotched Mountain School for children with disabilities, which was set to close this week. Seven Hills Foundation, headquartered in Worcester, announced it had an...
Manchester Ward 6 Republican state representative retains New Hampshire House seat following second recount
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A second recount finished Tuesday night declaring Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne winner of a New Hampshire state representative seat. This came after a superior court judge ruled that a recount of the seat could move forward earlier in the day. Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne...
Rhode Island woman, her seeing-eye dog among thousands to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Thousands of people have new diplomas after graduating from Southern New Hampshire University, including Heather Schey and her seeing-eye dog Asher. Schey and Asher both donned regalia and crossed the stage together during one of three ceremonies held Saturday at the SNHU Arena. "This moment means...
Members First Credit Union headquarters recognized for construction excellence
MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union’s new headquarters, which opened in the fall of 2021, was recently recognized by Construction Resource magazine. The publication awarded construction manager Sullivan Construction the Excellence in Design/Build Award for the work they did at 7 Salmon St., in Manchester. Construction Resource...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”. Eaton is hopeful that a new shop, described as an upscale...
Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel
BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
Nashua Soup Kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
Search turns up no sign so far of missing hiker in New Hampshire
Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. New Hampshire officials and volunteers resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old hiker, who is more than two days “overdue” returning from her...
Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
New Hampshire House race's recount paused amid court proceedings; 5 others scheduled Monday
CONCORD, N.H. — Recounts continue in Concord to start the week as the balance of power in the New Hampshire House remains in question, but one race will not be decided yet. The recount for a Manchester Ward 6 seat is being postponed by Secretary of State David Scanlan to allow court proceedings between the state and the New Hampshire Democratic Party to play out.
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
