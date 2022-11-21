ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
manchesterinklink.com

Susan Messner from Visiting Angels Named a NH Healthcare Hero

Auburn, N.H. New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the Southern region, Susan Messner from Visiting Angels in Auburn was named a NH Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Monday, November 7 for being a caregiver and assisting clients with everyday needs.
AUBURN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Bedford Knights of Columbus and St. Elizabeth Seton Church Donate More Than $12,000 to NH Food Bank

Manchester, NH ─ The Bedford Knights of Columbus and members of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Bedford recently joined together to raise more than $12,000 during their 2022 Turkey Drive to support the New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire. The Bedford Knights of Columbus, Council 12988, spearheads this annual food drive, which included contributions from the parish community of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and several other organizations and businesses.
BEDFORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The Wonderful Wiz: City mourns former mayor Ray Wieczorek – funny and focused, ‘a gentleman and friend’

MANCHESTER, NH – He served the city he loved for a decade as mayor, and then the state for another decade as an Executive Councilor, but Ray Wiczorek’s spirit of dedication, pride and good humor extends well beyond his political service. His death Wednesday at the age of 93 wasn’t a shock to anyone aware of his declining health, but it marks a somber end of an era for the city which has lost one of its most influential and beloved leaders.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award

“These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning. Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia...
BROOKLINE, MA
WHAV

Northern Essex Community College Begins Offering 8-Week Cannabis Industry Certificate Courses

Northern Essex Community College is taking registrations for three cannabis industry-related certificate courses. It is the first community college in northeastern Massachusetts to offer job training in the industry, offering Advanced Manufacturing Agent, Advanced Dispensary Associate Program and Advanced Cultivation Technician Program. The courses are administered by Ventura, Calif.-based Green Flower.
HAVERHILL, MA
newhampshirebulletin.com

New buyer keeps Crotched Mountain School open

A Massachusetts-based company that provides health and other services at more than 200 locations in New England and abroad announced Monday that it is buying the Crotched Mountain School for children with disabilities, which was set to close this week. Seven Hills Foundation, headquartered in Worcester, announced it had an...
GREENFIELD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Members First Credit Union headquarters recognized for construction excellence

MANCHESTER, NH – Members First Credit Union’s new headquarters, which opened in the fall of 2021, was recently recognized by Construction Resource magazine. The publication awarded construction manager Sullivan Construction the Excellence in Design/Build Award for the work they did at 7 Salmon St., in Manchester. Construction Resource...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston

Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire

The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
FRANCONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Grappone Ford technician appointed to national Ford technician review panel

BOW — Grappone Ford's Senior Master Technician Brian Tuttle has been named by Ford Motor Company to this year's National Technician Review Panel. After attending the Ford ASSET Program in 1992, Tuttle joined the Grappone Ford team in 2003. When Amanda Grappone Osmer, fourth generation steward of Grappone Automotive Group, told staff that she wanted to see Grappone Ford represented on the panel, Tuttle was ready to apply. His role as technical expert on NH’s Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board had just ended, and he was looking for a new challenge.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua Soup Kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
NASHUA, NH
Boston

Search turns up no sign so far of missing hiker in New Hampshire

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. New Hampshire officials and volunteers resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old hiker, who is more than two days “overdue” returning from her...
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away

Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
MANCHESTER, NH

