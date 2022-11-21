BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) – Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) has been named to the 2022-23 Lou Hensen National Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced today, Nov. 23. Bates is one of 50 players that have been placed on the watch list that will be used to select the mid-major national player of the year following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO