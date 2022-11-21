ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

Football Places Eight on CSC Academic All-District Team

GREENWOOD, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – Eight Eastern Michigan University football student-athletes have been named 2022 College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District honorees, the group announced today, Nov. 22. Each of the Eagles' honorees are now eligible for CSC Academic All-America recognition. The eight Eagles that garnered all-district honors include seniors...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Eastern Falls to Winthrop, 101-87, in Cancun Challenge Finale

CANCÚN, Mexico (EMUEagles.com) -- All five starters scored in double figures, including a career-high 25 points from Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne), but it was not enough as the Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team suffered a 101-87 defeat to Winthrop University in the final game of the 2022 Cancun Challenge, Nov. 23. The Eagles (1-5) saw Legend Geeter (River Rouge, Mich.-River Rouge-Providence) record his first double-double as he tallied career-highs points (12) and rebounds (10) inside the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Skanes, Eke Record Double-Doubles in 71-49 victory over IUPUI

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) - Redshirt junior Ce'Nara Skanes (Oklahoma City, Okla.-Putnam City West-Florida International) and sophomore Tayra Eke (Madrid, Spain-IES Oretga y Gasset-LIU) each recorded double-doubles to help lead the Eastern Michigan women's basketball team past the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Jaguars 71-49 inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center Wednesday.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Emoni Bates Named to Lou Hensen Player of the Year List

BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) – Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) has been named to the 2022-23 Lou Hensen National Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced today, Nov. 23. Bates is one of 50 players that have been placed on the watch list that will be used to select the mid-major national player of the year following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Women's Golf Adds Gabriella Tapp for 2023-24 Campaign

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University Head Women's Golf Coach Stephanie Jennings announced today, Nov. 22, that Gabriella Tapp (South Lyon, Mich-South Lyon) will be joining the Eagles for the 2023-24 season. "As a two-time Michigan High School state individual champion and runner-up, Gabriella Tapp has all the...
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

EMU Men's Golf Inks Avery Mahoney for 2023-24 Campaign

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Eastern Michigan University Head Men's Golf Coach Bruce Cunningham announced today, Nov. 22, that Avery Mahoney (Burlington, Ontario-Notre Dame Catholic) will be joining the Eagles for the 2023-24 season. "Avery is a top-ranked player and for his age has earned an impressive World Amateur Golf...
YPSILANTI, MI

