This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Football: ‘We have scars’: Buckeyes fueled by last year’s loss to MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state title games
The end of the football season is here as five local schools travel to Ford Field in Detroit this weekend for the state finals.
MLive.com
With competition set to upgrade, Michigan basketball needs improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Late in the first half of a tight game, Juwan Howard shouted for his five starters to come to the sideline for an impromptu pep talk before a pair of free throws. Freshman Jett Howard deferred that question to his veteran teammate, graduate transfer Jaelin Llewellyn. “I...
fox2detroit.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Game is here. The entire season comes down to this - Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated. Both are looking destined for a birth in the College Football Playoff but only one team will get it. This year’s version of The Game is huge....
The Oakland Post
All-around effort from OU plays big role in defeating Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
The Oakland men’s basketball team welcomed Emoni Bates and the Eastern Michigan Eagles to the O’rena on Saturday, Nov. 19. Fans were either on the edge of their seats or on their feet as the game crept toward the finish line. A Trey Townsend layup late in the...
Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
emueagles.com
Emoni Bates Named to Lou Hensen Player of the Year List
BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) – Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) has been named to the 2022-23 Lou Hensen National Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced today, Nov. 23. Bates is one of 50 players that have been placed on the watch list that will be used to select the mid-major national player of the year following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
Detroit Awarded The 2027 Final Four And Immediately Gets Clapback
The NCAA Basketball Final Four will return to Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, and not everyone is happy about it. Ford Field Was Awarded The 2027 NCAA Final Four On Tuesday. The NCAA Competition Committee announced the sites for the Final Four basketball tournament championships for the years 2027-2030 on Tuesday afternoon.
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
emueagles.com
CSC Announces Academic All-District Honorees
GREENWOOD, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – Recognized for their success on and off the court, Eastern Michigan University volleyball had four student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, the organization announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Named to the prestigious list were graduate student Callie Minshew (Brandon, Miss.-Brandon-Mississippi State), junior Bella Hommes (Grand Rapids, Mich.-Forest Hills Northern), sophomore Madeline Timmerman (Crystal Lake, Ill.-Central), and sophomore Mackenzie Gross (Grand Haven, Mich.-Grand Haven).
Detroit News
Rob Fournier, Wayne State athletic director placed on leave, announces retirement
Rob Fournier, Wayne State’s athletic director since 2000 who was placed on administrative leave this month for an undisclosed reason, has announced his retirement, according to an email sent out Wednesday by the university president. “I think we can safely say that today’s Wayne State athletics department is far...
Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan
Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
Melvindale’s Fredi The PizzaMan lives up to the hype
The small pizzeria was praised by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy
allaccess.com
WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
Detroit News
Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week
Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
MetroTimes
This Palmer Woods home is up for sale and once belonged to a Detroit Tigers owner
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
Detroit’s Noel Night announces 2022 musical lineup
The bill includes Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond, Frontier Ruckus, Thornetta Davis, and more
