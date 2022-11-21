ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

detroitsportsnation.com

Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
fox2detroit.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Game is here. The entire season comes down to this - Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated. Both are looking destined for a birth in the College Football Playoff but only one team will get it. This year’s version of The Game is huge....
The Comeback

Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines face each other in their massive annual rivalry on Saturday. Both sides are undefeated heading into the contest with a reservation to the College Football Playoffs at stake. Traditionally, the governors of Ohio and Michigan make a friendly wager on the big game between the state’s flagship public Read more... The post Governors make shocking decision about huge rivalry game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
emueagles.com

Emoni Bates Named to Lou Hensen Player of the Year List

BOSTON, Mass. (EMUEagles.com) – Sophomore Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) has been named to the 2022-23 Lou Hensen National Player of the Year Watch List, it was announced today, Nov. 23. Bates is one of 50 players that have been placed on the watch list that will be used to select the mid-major national player of the year following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.
98.7 WFGR

Detroit Awarded The 2027 Final Four And Immediately Gets Clapback

The NCAA Basketball Final Four will return to Detroit's Ford Field in 2027, and not everyone is happy about it. Ford Field Was Awarded The 2027 NCAA Final Four On Tuesday. The NCAA Competition Committee announced the sites for the Final Four basketball tournament championships for the years 2027-2030 on Tuesday afternoon.
emueagles.com

CSC Announces Academic All-District Honorees

GREENWOOD, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) – Recognized for their success on and off the court, Eastern Michigan University volleyball had four student-athletes named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District team, the organization announced Tuesday, Nov. 22. Named to the prestigious list were graduate student Callie Minshew (Brandon, Miss.-Brandon-Mississippi State), junior Bella Hommes (Grand Rapids, Mich.-Forest Hills Northern), sophomore Madeline Timmerman (Crystal Lake, Ill.-Central), and sophomore Mackenzie Gross (Grand Haven, Mich.-Grand Haven).
CBS Detroit

Detroit native plays stuntwoman in new Black Panther film

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A local Michigander is making moves in the entertainment industry. What a year it's been for Ivy Haralson. "I remember the first day seeing Angela Basset and just being like….in shock."Haralson is one of the Dora Milaje characters in the new "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" film. The women are seen as protectors of the kingdom.Originally from Detroit, Haralson grew up in Belleville playing several sports. Eventually, she took up theatre at Wayne State University. There, she learned she could combine her athletic skill set with theatre. "They introduced me to stage combat, which I didn't know was a thing,"...
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Michigan

Seafood platePhoto byPhoto by Eiliv Aceron on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
allaccess.com

WCSX/Detroit Personality Scott Shepard Passes Away

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT lost a long-time station personality with the passing of SCOTT SHEPARD on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at his home in WARREN, MI. He was 59. SHEPARD worked for WCSX for 20 years, and was the host of the SUNDAY morning show, “Overeasy." He also managed the Public Affairs programming for BEASLEY MEDIA DETROIT.
Detroit News

Latest 'Beverly Hills Cop' film shooting in Detroit next week

Axel Foley is back in Detroit. Scenes for Netflix's upcoming "Beverly Hills: Axel Foley" are reportedly scheduled to film next week in Detroit, according to a filming notice posted Tuesday to social media by Axios. Shooting will take place in downtown Detroit from Sunday through Dec. 2, according to the...
