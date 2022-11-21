Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taunton school administrators to undergo training after playground incident
Investigators assigned to review a Taunton elementary school's response to a playground incident among students last month have recommended all district administrators undergo extensive training.
Valley Breeze
North Providence approves anti-hazing policy
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In response to recent hazing allegations across the state, North Providence school officials have established a new policy that strictly prohibits hazing and bullying. In his 25 years as principal of North Providence High School and four-plus years as superintendent, Joseph Goho said North Providence hasn’t...
Fall River School Staffer Fired, Not Arrested, for ‘Inappropriate’ Messages
FALL RIVER — An employee of a Fall River charter school has been fired — but is not currently under arrest — after school officials said he engaged in inappropriate communications with someone believed to be a student. Atlantis Charter School Executive Director Robert Beatty wrote in...
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
ABC6.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office donates vehicles to Attleboro High School
“What high school student isn’t thrilled about some new wheels?. Attleboro High School students and staff showed plenty of joy Tuesday when the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office handed over the keys and titles of two vehicles it’s donating to the school. First, an old law enforcement cruiser...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
Man charged with threatening to bomb Coventry Town Hall
Police arrested Gilbert Dion, 81, and charged him with threatening to place a bomb in a public building.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
Providence student wins $40K college scholarship
The Central High School senior won one of two monthly national scholarships through a random drawing provided by College Board.
New Bedford Elementary School Closed Due to Boiler Issue
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's Jireh Swift Elementary School has been closed for the day on Tuesday, Nov. 22 due to a boiler problem, officials announced early Tuesday morning. In a Facebook post published just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, the school district announced that Swift Elementary will be closed for the day because of the boiler.
iheart.com
Man Told Judge Caprio He Committed 100 Robberies- Now Facing Fed
He told it to the judge and now he faces a federal prosecution. A man who once appeared on the TV show "Caught In Providence" and told Judge Frank Caprio he had robbed over one-hundred banks in his lifetime is facing a federal charge. The Justice Department has filed a...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
