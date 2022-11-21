ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Uprise RI

School Committee member Jennifer Lima responds to right-wing media inspired hate campaign

“Over the past forty-eight hours, my social media, email inbox, and phone have been flooded with dozens of hateful messages calling for my resignation from the North Kingstown School Committee. Fueled by articles released by Fox News and the Daily Mail, these messages are yet another example of the right-wing’s attempts to fan the flames of transphobia. Even worse, these articles were released on November 20th, the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and the day after the horrific shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ club in Colorado Springs, CO.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Uprise RI

ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input

Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
rinewstoday.com

Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.

The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS

The Chorus of East Providence will perform AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, on December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m., at St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. Children under 12 are complimentary. Tickets available at the door or at www.chorusofep.org.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year

WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
WRENTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week

Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
WARWICK, RI
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

