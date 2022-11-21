Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomePutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Mendon, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsEast Bridgewater, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyKillingly, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
New Bedford Election Commissioner: I Was Victim of a Hate Crime Outside City Hall
NEW BEDFORD (1420 AM) — The Chair of the New Bedford Board of Elections said he was the victim of a hate crime recently in front of City Hall. This morning at 8:33 a.m., Manny DeBrito posted the following on his personal Facebook page:. “I was the victim of...
Uprise RI
School Committee member Jennifer Lima responds to right-wing media inspired hate campaign
“Over the past forty-eight hours, my social media, email inbox, and phone have been flooded with dozens of hateful messages calling for my resignation from the North Kingstown School Committee. Fueled by articles released by Fox News and the Daily Mail, these messages are yet another example of the right-wing’s attempts to fan the flames of transphobia. Even worse, these articles were released on November 20th, the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and the day after the horrific shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ club in Colorado Springs, CO.
NP employees found using town equipment on mayor’s private property
The second in command at the No. Providence DPW was suspended after Target 12 uncovered town employees working on property owned by the mayor.
Uprise RI
ProvPort lease renewal appears to be fast tracked to avoid negative public input
Nearly three decades ago the administration of Providence, Mayor Buddy Cianci, worked out a deal for managing the Port of Providence. Here’s a quick and dirty overview: A nonprofit, in the form of a 501c3 was established to oversee the city-owned land in the Port. This 501c3 contracted with Waterson Terminal Services to run the Port, extracting rent from tenants and sharing a percent of the revenue with the city.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
rinewstoday.com
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
ABC6.com
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals to be sold to nonprofit corporation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence are among several medical facilities that are involved in a tentative sale to a nonprofit corporation. Currently, both hospitals are owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc, a for-profit company. CharterCARE...
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
reportertoday.com
AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS
The Chorus of East Providence will perform AN AMERICAN CHRISTMAS, on December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m., at St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Ave., East Providence. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. Children under 12 are complimentary. Tickets available at the door or at www.chorusofep.org.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
RI marijuana products destroyed after testing positive for pesticides
None of the products that failed pesticide testing made it to patients, according to the DBR.
Black Friday traditions will likely have some changes this year
WRENTHAM - Once Thanksgiving is done, many turn their sights to Black Friday.However, Black Friday may look a little different this year. All of the big box stores are closed for Thanksgiving, and the midnight rush to the mall is off. Many retailers open at 6 a.m. Friday.Experts say the late start is good news for shoppers and stores."They don't have to overstaff their retail operations with hard-to-find labor at the right prices, and at the same time, shoppers are not necessarily waiting for this opportunity to go in and buy," said Dr. Venky Shankar, a marketing professor at Texas...
nbcboston.com
5 Rhode Island Businesses Approved for Adult-Use Pot Sales Starting Next Week
Rhode Island is set to roll out adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1, and five businesses have been approved to sell when the program gets up and running next Thursday. The five businesses that have gotten the Ocean State's stamp of approval are all existing medical marijuana compassion centers, according to a news release from Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee's office.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford reaches agreement with Acushnet to improve Lake Street area facilities
“Mayor Jon Mitchell has submitted to the City Council for approval a 25-year Intermunicipal Agreement with the Town of Acushnet which would allow for improvements to waterside public recreational facilities in the Lake Street area of Acushnet. Under the Agreement, the City, which owns the Lake Street Pond System and...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
