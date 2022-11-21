Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Troy Aikman names the 1 coach he would hire if starting a team
The San Francisco 49ers once again appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender despite a slow start to the season, and Troy Aikman feels there is one man who is primarily responsible for that — the head coach. Aikman heaped praise on Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan following...
Is It Over for the Steelers?
Players, history and performance tell us where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand right now.
NFL Films video shows what Travis Kelce told Chiefs teammates after scoring winning TD
Travis Kelce shared a few words with teammates after scoring a touchdown that gave Chiefs a victory over the Chargers.
KCTV 5
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
Melvin Gordon had funny farewell post to Broncos fans on Instagram
Melvin Gordon was cut by the Denver Broncos on Monday, but he is maintaining his sense of humor. The running back posted a photo on his Instagram story Tuesday that was a humorous take on the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase. The photo showed Gordon edited into the white Ford Bronco on the freeway.
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear
Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game
The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
AOL Corp
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders reported two players on their first injury report of Week 12.
Yardbarker
Raiders Worked Out Five Players
Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season. Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had...
Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released
It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
Steelers Bring Back Master Teague, Sign WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players as they handle offensive injuries.
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
Raiders, Seahawks Wednesday Week 12 injury report: LT Kolton Miller still limited
As far as injury reports go, the Raiders Wednesday injury report was pretty promising. There were only two players on it at all. Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) and LB Luke Masterson (ribs) were both limited. And that was it. Miller missed last Sunday’s game in Denver. He was replaced...
