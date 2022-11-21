ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
The Spun

Kyle Shanahan, Kliff Kingsbury Make Opinion On Mexico City Clear

Mexico City hosted an NFL game for the first time in three years when the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. After the game (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Kliff Kingsbury each praised the Estadio Azteca crowd for creating a memorable experience.
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
AOL Corp

Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible

The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Raiders Worked Out Five Players

Eberle, 25, went undrafted out of Utah State back in 2020 before signing on with the Raiders. Unfortunately, Eberle was unable to make the 53-man roster heading into the season. Las Vegas signed him, once again, back in August but cut him loose after a couple of weeks. He had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys sick and wounded, Week 12 injury report vs Giants released

It’s always hard to gauge just how injured a team is ahead of a Thursday contest. The team doesn’t really do much practicing, they more so gather together and for those who are injured they go through rehab work. However there is certainly something going on with the Dallas Cowboys. What started as a bug that knocked corner Kelvin Joseph out of a Sunday domination that would make the cast of Billions blush, the illness has spread through the defense.
DALLAS, TX

