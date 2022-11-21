ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Conversation U.S.

Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw

Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
Action News Jax

Florida faces more problems with reinsurance

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
flaglerlive.com

Florida Is Turning Its Back on the New South, Embracing its Dixie-fied Past

Florida was once a New South state. From the early 1960s to 2000 or so, Florida had leaders who looked to the future, determined to leave Jim Crow behind and separate ourselves from the likes of Alabama. We had governors committed to equal justice, open government, and voting rights — however imperfectly achieved.
Alina Andras

7 Great Burger Places in Florida

Burger on a platePhoto byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of seven amazing burger spots in Florida that you should absolutely try, if you haven't already.
Florida Phoenix

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Toni Koraza

How Much Does Florida Earn from the Gun Industry?

Photo byU.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) Floridians are some of the biggest Second Amendment supporters. Owning a gun has been a staple of traditional American life since the dawn. While some Americans just use firearms for recreation, hunting, or home security, there are many gun aficionados who support the Second Amendment and load up on as many guns as they can.
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
allears.net

All the Central Florida Theme Park Deals for Black Friday

You may be thinking about Thanksgiving plans, but there’s one other big holiday that’s happening this week — Black Friday!. We’ve already started to share some Disney merchandise sales that we’ve spotted around, as well as other big deals you might be interested in. But if you’re a theme park fan, there are some savings you’ll want to check out!
hometownnewstc.com

Catch of the Week

This week we bring you a Jack Crevalle, caught by Sherry Wyatt of Palm Bay. She caught this beauty while fishing off the river in the Grant area, U.S. Hwy 1.
