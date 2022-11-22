ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresh produce, Thanksgiving staples to be handed out to West Baltimore families

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of West Baltimore families will have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

WJZ smashed its goal of feeding 1,200 families and will be able to feed 1,400 families due to community donations.

Delivery drivers picked up the fresh produce from Hungry Harvest on Monday.

That fresh produce will be packed into baskets alongside other Thanksgiving staples and handed out to families tomorrow.

The fundraising endeavor was successful due to a partnership between WJZ, the University of Maryland Baltimore, and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

