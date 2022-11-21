Read full article on original website
medwirenews.com
FIREFISH 2-year data show continued benefit of risdiplam for type 1 SMA
MedwireNews: The 24-month results from part 2 of the open-label FIREFISH trial suggest that prolonged treatment with risdiplam is associated with continued improvements in motor function and development in infants with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Writing in The Lancet Neurology, Riccardo Masson (Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Neurologico, Milan, Italy)...
LOUiSSe study shows remibrutinib efficacy in Sjögren’s syndrome
MedwireNews: Remibrutinib, an oral Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, has shown potential for the treatment of Sjögren's syndrome in a phase 2 study. “Inhibition of BTK has emerged as a potential therapeutic option for a number of autoimmune diseases,” including chronic urticaria, presenter Thomas Dörner (Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany) told delegates at ACR Convergence 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
MRE11 expression may serve as prognostic biomarker in nonmetastatic MIBC
MedwireNews: Normalized expression levels of the DNA repair protein MRE11 could help to identify patients with nonmetastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) likely to benefit from bladder-preserving trimodality therapy, suggests research. Reporting the findings in JAMA Network Open, David Miyamoto (Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, USA) and colleagues note that higher levels...
