MedwireNews: The 24-month results from part 2 of the open-label FIREFISH trial suggest that prolonged treatment with risdiplam is associated with continued improvements in motor function and development in infants with type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Writing in The Lancet Neurology, Riccardo Masson (Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Neurologico, Milan, Italy)...

1 DAY AGO