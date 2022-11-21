Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Neal Brown Names Starting QB for Oklahoma State Game
A decision has been made at quarterback.
How QB Jackson Arnold Helped Convince Oklahoma's Newest Commit to Choose OU
Juco defensive back Kendel Dolby told AllSooners he was blown away on his visit last week, especially with the coaches, the players, the recruits and the "crazy" fans.
Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment
Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
Paul Finebaum Says 1 College Football Playoff Contender 'Can't Hang'
We're getting closer and closer to finding out who will be in the College Football Playoff. There are still two weeks of action left before the committee will have to decide on the final CFP rankings. If it were to start today, Georgia would play TCU, and Ohio State would play Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover
Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
No. 5 Virginia to test shooting touch vs. UMES
It is still only November, but so far No. 5 Virginia has been fueled by lights-out shooting rather than its
Penn State set to host West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher
With the early signing period approaching rapidly, Penn State could be looking to make some good final pushes for some key recruits to fill out its Class of 2023. And one piece that got away from them earlier within the state could be a prime candidate for a potential flip. Four-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, a Pennsylvania native, is set to pay a visit to Penn State for this weekend’s home game against Michigan State. This is notable because Gallagher is currently committed to West Virginia, and Penn State just had a wide receiver from its Class of 2023 lineup decommit...
College Football Hot Seat Watch: Checking the Temperatures at Syracuse, Indiana, Tulsa and North Texas
A complete breakdown of which matchups in Week 13 could impact college football's coaching carousel for the 2022 season.
WATCH: Doug Nester Previews Oklahoma State
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester talks with the media about the offensive line and his days as a Mountaineer
NBC Sports
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops gets raise, contract extended to 2031
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed an amended contract extension through June 2031 that in February will boost his base annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives. The 10th-year coach, who is earning $6.35 million this season, signed the new deal on Nov. 11, a day...
Comments / 0