ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class. Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter. "After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands commitment from 4-star ATH, cousin of Buckeye TE Cade Stover

Ohio State picked up a big-time defensive prospect via the 2024 recruiting class Monday evening. This time, the commitment comes from Garrett Stover, an in-state prospect and 4-star recruit out of Big Walnut High School in Sunbury. Per Cleveland.com, Garrett Stover is the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover. “After...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State set to host West Virginia commit Rodney Gallagher

With the early signing period approaching rapidly, Penn State could be looking to make some good final pushes for some key recruits to fill out its Class of 2023. And one piece that got away from them earlier within the state could be a prime candidate for a potential flip. Four-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, a Pennsylvania native, is set to pay a visit to Penn State for this weekend’s home game against Michigan State. This is notable because Gallagher is currently committed to West Virginia, and Penn State just had a wide receiver from its Class of 2023 lineup decommit...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBC Sports

Kentucky’s Mark Stoops gets raise, contract extended to 2031

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has signed an amended contract extension through June 2031 that in February will boost his base annual salary to $8.6 million plus incentives. The 10th-year coach, who is earning $6.35 million this season, signed the new deal on Nov. 11, a day...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy