Jacksonville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Child dies in Columbia County I-10 crash

A 4-year-old Jacksonville girl died and two other people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle Columbia County collision on Interstate 10 Thursday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 33-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a sedan eastbound on I-10 at 7:41 p.m. following a 41-year-old Jacksonville female driving a sedan in the left lane.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

‘I was just numb:’ Local shelter adopted out teenager’s dog when it was turned in by dog sitter

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax investigates is getting answers for a local family who says a pet shelter adopted out their dog after it was turned in by a dog sitter. “How has this been for you?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked Bailey Hoover. “Very hard because he’s my emotional support animal,” said the 17-year-old who owned a 2-year-old Pug Mix named Puppy.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Police Officer Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby

A Florida police officer jumps into a pond to save a drowning baby. This incident happened back in June, but the bodycam footage was just released. Officer Me’Atia Sanderson was called out to a report of an infant drowning in a pond. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive on the scene and ran toward the retention pond of the apartment complex. When she spotted the baby in the water, Officer Sanderson jumped into the water and swam toward the drowning infant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Christmas Made in the South returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report about the event) Experience the beauty of the holidays at the 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South, a fine arts and crafts festival Thanksgiving Weekend at The Prime Osborn Convention Center. Over 300 artists and makers from...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Scooter’s Coffee continues plans in North Jacksonville

The city is reviewing construction plans for Scooter’s Coffee at 12400 Yellow Bluff Road in North Jacksonville. Plans dated Sept. 28 show a 678-square-foot drive-thru kiosk on 0.76 acre at the site at Yellow Bluff and New Berlin roads. RedRobin Enterprises Inc. is the operator. MJ Stokes Consulting LLC...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

