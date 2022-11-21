A Florida police officer jumps into a pond to save a drowning baby. This incident happened back in June, but the bodycam footage was just released. Officer Me’Atia Sanderson was called out to a report of an infant drowning in a pond. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive on the scene and ran toward the retention pond of the apartment complex. When she spotted the baby in the water, Officer Sanderson jumped into the water and swam toward the drowning infant.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO