Indianapolis, IN

Pacers rout Magic 123-102 behind Mathurin

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 123-102 rout of the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Tyrese Haliburton had a double-double with 18 points and 14 assists as Indiana won its fifth consecutive game.

T.J. McConnell, who had missed his four 3-point attempts in his first 14 games was 3-for-3 from behind the arc en route to 19 points. He also had 10 assists..

Oshae Brissett scores had 18 points as the Pacers bench accounted for 71 points.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 20 points. Gary Harris, a 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Hamilton Southeastern High School in nearby Fishers, scored 18 points for the Magic.

The Pacers shot 50% from the field while the Magic hit 42.4%.

Indiana led 54-45 at the half and increased the lead to 86-67 after three.

The game was a contrast to Saturday night’s game where the Pacers had slipped past the Magic 114-113 in the first of back-to-back home games.

TIP-INS

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic’s leading rebounder, missed his second consecutive game with right plantar fascia strain. … Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft from Duke, missed his seventh consecutive game with a left ankle sprain. Banchero, who was averaging 23.5 points, suffered the injury Nov. 7.

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard was sidelined with a bruised left knee. … Tyrese Haliburton was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. He averaged 21 points and 11 assists to help Indiana to three wins.

Pacers: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Magic: Returns home to face Philadelphia in back-to-back games on Friday night and Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

