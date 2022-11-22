ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

GBI investigating shooting involving DeKalb County police at gas station

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the heavy police presence near the Shell Gas Station in Lithonia is due to an officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2 Action News learned there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Cove Lake Road, Welborn Road and Covington Highway around 8 p.m.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was first on scene Monday for WSB Tonight and says police closed the intersection in the 6400 block of Covington Highway near the Shell gas station.

We can confirm that on the evening of November 21, we had an officer-involved shooting,” the department said.

Neighbors tell us they heard several gun shots around 8:45 p.m. One witness says she heard 10 to 15 shots and that she saw someone shooting from a car.

“Me and my daughter instantly called 911,” she told Channel 2.

DeKalb County police did not go into depth surrounding the shooting, but did say GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

