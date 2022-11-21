The Pap Corps Celebrates 70 Years of Funding Cancer Research Milestone Event Nets Over $100,000 and Honors Dr. Nimer of Sylvester

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
bocaratontribune.com
Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000
Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.
3 to See: Aquarium by day, zoo lights by night and a drag show
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
Small Business Saturday: Delray woman opens skin clinic and offers business advice - 'just go for it'
DELRAY BEACH — Brie Auerbach was a year and a half into her career as an aesthetician when she decided it was time for the next step: To open a business of her own. By this point, Auerbach already had worked at two med spas in Boca Raton. These are spas that combine aesthetic medical centers with what most people would know as day spas. The difference is that, at a med spa, nonsurgical medical services such as Botox are offered.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $41.5 Million, The Carpenter Estate in Boca Raton offers Vintage Architectural Significance Combined with Classically Timeless Design
2408 E Maya Palm Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a sprawling Hampton’s Farmhouse-inspired home on Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club’s prestigious Intracoastal and sited on 2.5 lots with 261+/- feet of rare waterfrontage. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2408 E Maya Palm Drive, please contact Joseph Liguori (Phone: 561-394-7700) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for full support and perfect service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Subaru of Pembroke Pines Announces Annual Subaru Share the Love® Campaign, Taking Place Nov. 17, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023, to Benefit Hometown and National Charities
A Customer Appreciation Event Kicked Off the Campaign on Nov. 17. November 22, 2022 ― Continuing its dedication to supporting hometown charities Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the Humane Society of Broward County in addition to national charities, the team at Subaru of Pembroke Pines is pleased to once again host the Subaru Share the Love® event. Now through Jan. 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 for every vehicle purchased or leased at Subaru of Pembroke Pines to a select hometown charity of the customer’s choosing.
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek Hosts Senior Expo on Dec. 2
Join the City of Coconut Creek for a Senior Expo filled with great information and resources for area seniors. Held on Friday, December 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the event will include over 25 vendors that are providing the most up-to-date resources, information, programs, and services available to seniors and caregivers.
bocaratontribune.com
Jewish Federation Kick-Offs Women’s Philanthropy with Noted Author
The Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Dorothy P. Seaman Department of Women’s Philanthropy welcomed women in-person to celebrate the start of the Fall season. The inspiring morning highlighted the impact of the Jewish Federation, and author Elyssa Friedland delivered the keynote. The breakfast event was held October 26, 2022, at Temple Beth El, Schaefer Family Campus in Boca Raton. Event Co-chairs Jill Swimmer and Madeline Tabin were honored and happy to work together on this year’s Fall Kickoff and Spring Fling. Event sponsors were Atlas Event Rentals, Ivan & Co. Fine Jewelers, and the Jewish Book Council. Boca Raton Observer Magazine was the exclusive Magazine Sponsor.
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
WPBF News 25
'Go for your dreams': Boynton Beach mother and son win competition to perform at Carnegie Hall
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Imagine learning to play the piano a few months ago, and now getting ready to perform a piece at Carnegie Hall. And her son will also be playing on the stage, too. That's the story of one mother and son in Boynton Beach. "My piano...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure
November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
cbs12.com
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Delray Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
floridaweekly.com
McLachlan to headline Kravis gala
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating 30 years at its gala, set for Wednesday, March 1. To celebrate, it’s hosting singer songwriter Sarah McLachlan. Chairing the gala are long-standing Kravis Center supporters Kathryn Vecellio, Monika Preston and Bill Bone. Honorary chairs include past Board Chairs Alexander W. Dreyfoos, William A. Meyer, Jane M. Mitchell, Michael J. Bracci and Jeffrey A. Stoops.
floridaweekly.com
Dramaworks names new board chair, board members
Palm Beach Dramaworks has a new board chair and three new board members. The new board chair, Carlton Moody, is a lifelong educator who began his career as a teacher in Evanston, Illinois, and rose to leadership positions of several large school systems, including deputy superintendent of Stamford (Connecticut) Public Schools; superintendent of schools, Cleveland Heights/University Heights (Ohio); and executive director in the Shaker Heights City Schools District (Ohio).
'Adopt them kids!': Children trade foster-care for forever homes on Palm Beach County's Adoption Day
WEST PALM BEACH — The weather outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse was as bleak as the mood often is inside, but the line of families filing through the lobby doors looked like a Christmas parade. Children wore colorful dresses and tiny bow ties while the adults balanced gift...
pontevedrarecorder.com
Discovering a hidden Fort Lauderdale oasis and Club Nibbles
It’s so easy to fall in love with Manhattan Tower – a jeweled hideaway that’s considered to be one of the best-kept secret vacation spots in bustling Fort Lauderdale. Only two blocks from the world-famous 23-mile beach that is dotted with chic properties adorning the shore and skyline, Manhattan Tower transports you back to a timeless colorful past – a masterpiece of architecture for General Motors executives in the early 1950s. Imagined by the innovative and famed mid-century architect Charles McKirahan, the hotel was conceived as a corporate retreat that began with its pedigree. He was known for designing many surviving grand properties in South Florida: yacht and country clubs, iconic hotels, resorts and luxurious mansions along major avenues and hidden driveways. Today, Manhattan Tower is an oasis of tranquility and imagination.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach soup kitchen donates Thanksgiving meals to families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There's no question the work being done at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is making a world of a difference. On Thanksgiving morning, people in need lined up to receive free hot turkey meals and pre-bagged groceries to prepare their own holiday meals at home.
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles Florida kicking off 13th annual holiday toy drive in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — It’s the season of giving andLittle Smiles Florida is making sure kids across South Florida and the Treasure Coast have gifts under the tree this year. Monday, the nonprofit officially kicked off its 13th annual toy drive. A moment of joy: News We Love. Good...
Business owner, Keith James critic Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach
Rodney Mayo, a business owner and frequent critic of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, has filed paperwork to run for the city's top job. "I did not make this decision lightly nor without great thought," Mayo wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. "After I came to the realization our current...
wellingtonfl.gov
Family-Friendly Holiday Events in Wellington
Looking to get into the Holiday spirit this December? Look no further than your Great Hometown! The Village of Wellington offers a host of fun, family activities for you and your loved ones throughout the month. Thursday, December 1st | Holiday Cultural Celebration. Start your December festivities with a Holiday...
Comments / 0