ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
destinationtampabay.com

Tampa Bay Ice Cream Shops Scoop Up a Taste of Christmas

The artisanal ice cream movement has arrived in Tampa Bay, and it makes it feel like Christmas. Strolling through Water Street Tampa, home to Jeni’s, Chill Bros. Scoop Shop, and Bright Ice, I couldn’t help but notice that Tampa Bay has gotten serious about its ice cream. Simple chocolate and vanilla are practically a thing of the past as local ice cream makers compete to create more unique flavors. Guava Pastelito, Carmelized Bananas with Peanut Butter and Honey, Brown Sugar Whiskey Cookie Dough, Banana Pudding, Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Marshmallow. Artisanal ice cream has arrived in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Retired Largo firefighter hospitalized with severe leg infection

LARGO, Fla. - A retired firefighter who served Pinellas County for 30 years is fighting for his life, his son says. Stephen Bailey said his 65-year-old father Phillip Bailey has diabetic neuropathy, which can cause nerve damage most often in the legs and feet. Phillip developed a sore on his toe.
LARGO, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay

Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
TAMPA, FL
People

Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need

“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them. "There is...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
CLEARWATER, FL
observernews.net

Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights

Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
RIVERVIEW, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!

Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy