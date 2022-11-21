Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
destinationtampabay.com
Tampa Bay Ice Cream Shops Scoop Up a Taste of Christmas
The artisanal ice cream movement has arrived in Tampa Bay, and it makes it feel like Christmas. Strolling through Water Street Tampa, home to Jeni’s, Chill Bros. Scoop Shop, and Bright Ice, I couldn’t help but notice that Tampa Bay has gotten serious about its ice cream. Simple chocolate and vanilla are practically a thing of the past as local ice cream makers compete to create more unique flavors. Guava Pastelito, Carmelized Bananas with Peanut Butter and Honey, Brown Sugar Whiskey Cookie Dough, Banana Pudding, Cinnamon Snickerdoodle Marshmallow. Artisanal ice cream has arrived in Tampa Bay.
St. Pete doctors say local RSV cases are declining
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As hospitals in other states sound the alarm on rising RSV cases, doctors at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital say they are actually seeing a decrease in cases. Dr. Juan Dumois said normally, RSV cases don’t start popping up until October. This year,...
Tampa healthcare company revamps how nurses find work
Gale Healthcare Solutions app allows nurses to choose when and where they work. The Tampa-based company has expanded into 40 states with 55,000 registered clinicians
Hillsborough County veteran feeds community for Thanksgiving
Pop a Beer Bar & Grill where donations were accepted for the Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans organization.
fox13news.com
Retired Largo firefighter hospitalized with severe leg infection
LARGO, Fla. - A retired firefighter who served Pinellas County for 30 years is fighting for his life, his son says. Stephen Bailey said his 65-year-old father Phillip Bailey has diabetic neuropathy, which can cause nerve damage most often in the legs and feet. Phillip developed a sore on his toe.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | November 25-27
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (November 25-27), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Williams Park at 350 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg. Cost: $20 (kids 13 and under get in FREE) Info: Tampa Bay's biggest watch...
wfla.com
2 single Tampa moms become homeowners Thanksgiving week
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning. Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.
fox13news.com
Moffitt Cancer Center on cutting edge of new treatment that could save lives of advanced melanoma patients
TAMPA, Fla. - Moffitt Cancer Center is on the cutting edge of treatment for advanced melanoma, and now they're using cancer to fight cancer. A new type of immunotherapy is expected to save the lives of patients with the disease when no other treatments work. "The standard treatment for melanoma...
tampamagazines.com
Black Friday Deals in Tampa Bay
Everybody waits all year for the unbeatable deals that businesses have to offer on Black Friday — including in Tampa Bay. We’ve rounded up the following local deals:. Café Quiquiriqui located in Hotel Haya will be offering deals on Black Friday only from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. It will have a complimentary cold brew coffee con Leche with any food or drink purchased, as well as its new menu available starting on Black Friday with seasonal pastries, roasted corn salad, Guava Pastelitos and more.
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
Real Estate Investor Patrick Carroll Gives $100,000 Worth of Sneakers to Children in Need
“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them. "There is...
Tampa's Plant High School Danceros in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
TAMPA, Fla. — It's a yearly tradition viewed every year by millions of people in person and on television — we're talking about the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One of the most fun parts of the parade is the performances from local high schools, colleges and universities from across the country. That includes right here in the Tampa Bay area.
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Coworkers remember longshoreman killed by bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, want more safety measures
There's still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
observernews.net
Riverview’s Pebble Park opens with tour that speaks to its highlights
Among the visitors to Pebble Park in Riverview for its ribbon-cutting tour was Stacy White, who due to term limits clocked his final day as a Hillsborough County Commissioner on Nov. 21. White, whose District 4 seat includes the greater Riverview community, stepped down from public service after four years...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
The Brunchery Serving Breakfast & Lunch In Wesley Chapel & New Tampa!
Since opening the second local location (the other is on Bruce B. Downs Blvd. in New Tampa) of The Brunchery Breakfast & Lunch on S.R. 56 in March of this year, owner Alket (Al) Marku says he is thrilled with the way the Wesley Chapel community has already embraced the former long-time location of Wolf’s Den.
