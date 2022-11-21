“There is no better feeling,” the CEO tells PEOPLE of seeing joy on the children’s faces he’s helping in partnership with the Boys & Girl's Club organization Business mogul Patrick Carroll is giving back in a big way to children this holiday season. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast earlier this month, the 43-year-old Tampa resident wanted to put a smile on young faces by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club and giving away $100,000 worth of shoes to those who need them. "There is...

TAMPA, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO